Official Firaxis SMAC site mirror

  • Official Firaxis SMAC site mirror


    http://alphacentauri2.info/official/



    The buttons lighting up blue and other features of the original site have been reinstated. All known problems fixed, all 400 tech mini-pages present, accounted for, and crosslinks working. Seven contemporary working SMACX sites, including this one, added to the Links page.

    -It was a great loss to SMACX fans when this site went away in late 2011 - a loss now rectified. This is a real pleasure for those of us who used to browse the site in the Old days...



