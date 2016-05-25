Announcement
Collapse
No announcement yet.
Official Firaxis SMAC site mirror
Collapse
- Created by: Buster's Uncle
- Published: Today, 07:32
- 2 views
- 0 comments
-
X
Collapse
-
Official Firaxis SMAC site mirror
http://alphacentauri2.info/official/
The buttons lighting up blue and other features of the original site have been reinstated. All known problems fixed, all 400 tech mini-pages present, accounted for, and crosslinks working. Seven contemporary working SMACX sites, including this one, added to the Links page.
-It was a great loss to SMACX fans when this site went away in late 2011 - a loss now rectified. This is a real pleasure for those of us who used to browse the site in the Old days...
Tags: None
Posting comments is disabled.
Categories
Collapse
Article Tags
Collapse
- apolyton (33)
- call to power (82)
- call to power 2 (94)
- civilization 1 (22)
- civilization 2 (61)
- civilization 4 (89)
- civilization 4 colinization (12)
- civilization 5 (152)
- civilopedia (14)
- colonization (11)
- column (21)
- gods & kings (11)
- gods and kings (10)
- info (10)
- modification (29)
- multiplayer (17)
- patch (30)
- preview (10)
- review (16)
- smac (55)
- smax (18)
- superguide (13)
- the list (21)
- units (11)
- wonders (13)
Latest Articles
Collapse
-
http://alphacentauri2.info/official/
The buttons lighting up blue and other features of the original site have been reinstated. All known problems fixed, all 400 tech mini-pages present, accounted for, and crosslinks working. Seven contemporary working SMACX sites, including this one, added to the Links page.
-It was a great loss to SMACX fans when this site went away in late 2011 - a loss now rectified. This is a real pleasure for those of us who used to...Today, 07:32
-
by Aeson...May 25, 2016, 14:46
-
In 2016 under the Civilized Communication banner, Civilization fans can look forward to the ongoing production of three podcasts. More Civ co-operative multiplay is to be had in the sixth season of TurnCast, further exploration of modding in the series on the eighth season of ModCast and greater Civ strategy conversations...January 2, 2016, 16:20
-
Winter welcome. The two-hundred-and-forty-forth episode of PolyCast, "Not Just a Lame Clip Show XVII", features regular co-hosts Daniel "DanQ" Quick, "Makahlua", Philip "TheMeInTeam" Bellew and "MadDjinn" with then first-time guest co-host Lotfi "ZTZaorish" Kerzabi in the seventeenth compilation of segments archived from previous episode...December 31, 2015, 17:26
-
The more things change, the more they stay the same until that moment that reverberates. The thirteenth and final episode of dramedy podcast One More Turn's (OMT) third season is now available. Entitled "Another Turn", it has a runtime of 08m10s. A story set in the near future, OMT features geeks deal with non-geeky problems. One can follow the s...December 30, 2015, 12:37
-
Answers aplenty. The 2015 PolyCast Christmas Special, "What Civ Is This?", is now available for netcasting. Join regular panelists Daniel "DanQ" Quick, "Makahlua", Philip "TheMeInTeam" Bellew and "MadDjinn" as they give their take on questions and comments received from members of the show's audience and otherwise in this hour-long...December 24, 2015, 01:17