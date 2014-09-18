Mid Game Techs: Firaxis Livestream!

[ATTACH=CONFIG]176788[/ATTACH]
- apolyton (33)
- call to power (82)
- call to power 2 (94)
- civilization 1 (22)
- civilization 2 (61)
- civilization 4 (89)
- civilization 4 colinization (12)
- civilization 5 (152)
- civilopedia (14)
- colonization (11)
- column (21)
- gods & kings (11)
- gods and kings (10)
- modification (29)
- multiplayer (17)
- patch (30)
- preview (10)
- review (16)
- smac (55)
- smax (18)
- strategies (10)
- superguide (13)
- the list (21)
- units (11)
- wonders (13)
-
by Aeson...May 25, 2016, 14:46
-
In 2016 under the Civilized Communication banner, Civilization fans can look forward to the ongoing production of three podcasts. More Civ co-operative multiplay is to be had in the sixth season of TurnCast, further exploration of modding in the series on the eighth season of ModCast and greater Civ strategy conversations...January 2, 2016, 16:20
-
Winter welcome. The two-hundred-and-forty-forth episode of PolyCast, "Not Just a Lame Clip Show XVII", features regular co-hosts Daniel "DanQ" Quick, "Makahlua", Philip "TheMeInTeam" Bellew and "MadDjinn" with then first-time guest co-host Lotfi "ZTZaorish" Kerzabi in the seventeenth compilation of segments archived from previous episode...December 31, 2015, 17:26
-
The more things change, the more they stay the same until that moment that reverberates. The thirteenth and final episode of dramedy podcast One More Turn's (OMT) third season is now available. Entitled "Another Turn", it has a runtime of 08m10s. A story set in the near future, OMT features geeks deal with non-geeky problems. One can follow the s...December 30, 2015, 12:37
-
Answers aplenty. The 2015 PolyCast Christmas Special, "What Civ Is This?", is now available for netcasting. Join regular panelists Daniel "DanQ" Quick, "Makahlua", Philip "TheMeInTeam" Bellew and "MadDjinn" as they give their take on questions and comments received from members of the show's audience and otherwise in this hour-long...December 24, 2015, 01:17
-
Segments inclusion preference? Favourite regular co-host? These are two of the five questions being asked of the 2015 ModCast (MC) audience as its seventh season has concluded.
To provide your input on/by January 02nd, 2016, follow the link below:
http://thepolycast.net/modcastsurvey
ModCast...December 23, 2015, 11:47