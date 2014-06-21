Civilization 3 on Android

ExaGear Strategies does look interesting. Civ III is supported. I wonder if Civ II or I or SMAC are or are going to be supported?
First of all we have increased performance, and now games are loaded 12% faster!
We support a couple of new iconic games:
And now ExaGear is fully compatible with 64-bit devices (like Nexus 9, HTC One M9, LG G Flex 2 etc).
What else is new? We made more flexible payment options.
As you know emulator is free to use for three days after installation. After that period in order to continue you should select one of the following options:
Choose controls package and buy it. In this case you pay once and use selected controls package for unlimited time. Note that each controls package is paid separately!
Activate the subscription for all controls packages of ExaGear Strategies and ExaGear RPG. In this case you initiate payment for the first month and can use all controls packages of ExaGear Strategies and ExaGear RPG for a month. Starting from the second month, you will automatically be charged. Successful charge extends the subscription for a month. If you cancel the subscription you will not be charged automatically starting from the next month, and you will have access to the subscription until the end of the current (paid) months.
