Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

liberal hypocrisies

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 7
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous 1 2 3 4 5 7 template Next
  • #1

    liberal hypocrisies

    Classified docs from Biden’s VP days stashed in closet found right before midterm elections

    A batch of records from President Biden's time as Vice President, including a "small number of documents with classified markings," were discovered at the Penn Biden Center - i am guessing 'small number" makes it all ok. and yet - nothing will be made of this.

    The attorneys found the documents in a locked closet while preparing to vacate office space at the center, which the president used from mid-2017 until he began the 2020 campaign. locked too! hiding something biden???
    Tags: None
  • #2
    Do you have a link for that?
    Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.

    Comment

    • #3
      Originally posted by My Wife Hates CIV View Post
      Classified docs from Biden’s VP days stashed in closet found right before midterm elections

      A batch of records from President Biden's time as Vice President, including a "small number of documents with classified markings," were discovered at the Penn Biden Center - i am guessing 'small number" makes it all ok. and yet - nothing will be made of this.

      The attorneys found the documents in a locked closet while preparing to vacate office space at the center, which the president used from mid-2017 until he began the 2020 campaign. locked too! hiding something biden???
      I'd say that locking them would be the proper way to keep classified documents, not keep them around to brag about them to guests, but that's just me.

      Also, note that once the attorneys found them, they notified the National Archive immediately to hand them back; rather than deny they had them and insist they weren't really classified documents because he declassified them just thinking about it.
      Indifference is Bliss

      Comment

      • #4
        https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/09/polit...enn/index.html
        Indifference is Bliss

        Comment

        • #5
          Locking them up is exactly what Trump did as well. It was even inspected and agreed to by officials in writing. So this is literally the exact same thing.
          Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.

          Comment

          • #6
            Originally posted by N35t0r View Post

            I'd say that locking them would be the proper way to keep classified documents, not keep them around to brag about them to guests, but that's just me.

            Also, note that once the attorneys found them, they notified the National Archive immediately to hand them back; rather than deny they had them and insist they weren't really classified documents because he declassified them just thinking about it.
            so as long as you return the illegal documents before being caught it's all ok. you know, banks and the IRS dont work that way.
            • 1 like

            Comment

            • #7
              It beats inciting violent treason, RepubliKKKan.
              AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
              JKStudio - Masks and other Art

              No pasarán

              Comment

              • #8
                Originally posted by My Wife Hates CIV View Post

                so as long as you return the illegal documents before being caught it's all ok. you know, banks and the IRS dont work that way.
                From what little I've read, the biggest problems with what trump did wasn't that he had the documents by itself, but that he:
                - Kept them unsecured all around the place
                - Boasted about them and offered to show them to other people
                - Lied about having them, then about having declassified them, and even then refused to promptly return all of them

                If for you this is the same as what happened with Biden, then you're free to make up whatever you want in your mind.
                Indifference is Bliss

                Comment

                • #9
                  Originally posted by Dinner View Post
                  Locking them up is exactly what Trump did as well. It was even inspected and agreed to by officials in writing. So this is literally the exact same thing.
                  The classified documents were seized from two primary locations: Trump's private office, and a storage area located near the pool, which is open to guests, according to a New York Times investigation.

                  Trump officials claimed that guests could not access the storage room, and only certain staffers had clearance. However, people familiar with the property claimed the area is accessible through two sets of arched doors, according to the outlet.
                  Emphasis mine
                  Exact same thing as an office in a University. Sure.
                  Indifference is Bliss

                  Comment

                  • #10
                    In a sense of fairness...

                    Over 100 classified documents at Mar-a-lago...only one marked as "sensitive compartmentalized" (The designation that may reveal sources and methods.

                    Only 10 classified documents found in Biden's office, but all marked as "sensitive compartmentalized"

                    According to news reports, Mr Biden's personal lawyers found 10 classified documents - some marked top secret - included in a box of other material in a storage closet at the University of Pennsylvania's Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement. That contrasts with the more than 325 classified files - including some marked with Secret and Top Secret designations - discovered over the course of last year at Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

                    The distinction between Mr Biden's think-tank office and Mr Trump's personal residence could be a notable one, even if it is not entirely surprising given the former president's penchant for mixing business and personal affairs.

                    The documents discovered in Mr Biden's office were marked "sensitive compartmented information", according to CNN, indicating the material could involve intelligence-gathering methods and sources. They reportedly included information about Ukraine, Iran and the UK.

                    Of the 300 Trump documents recovered at Mar-a-Lago, one set had a similar SCI designation.
                    https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-64230040


                    So in my layman's summary:

                    One showed a disregard for what classified means and one was reckless. Leave it to you to determine who was who.
                    "I am sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and you disagree with this administration somehow you're not patriotic. We should stand up and say we are Americans and we have a right to debate and disagree with any administration." - Hillary Clinton, 2003

                    Comment

                    • #11
                      There is also the detail that one surrendered the documents immediately after being found, and the other had to be raided by the FBI after several requests by the national archives to hand the documents back. I'll also leave it to you too determine who.
                      Indifference is Bliss

                      Comment

                      • #12
                        Originally posted by PLATO View Post
                        In a sense of fairness...

                        Over 100 classified documents at Mar-a-lago...only one marked as "sensitive compartmentalized" (The designation that may reveal sources and methods.

                        Only 10 classified documents found in Biden's office, but all marked as "sensitive compartmentalized"


                        if you're going to charge trump over classified documents and give biden a free pass just because of volume you're saying to everyone in the future - dont take too many classified docs and all will be ok. nice.

                        Comment

                        • #13
                          anyway, trump will not face charges now for this document fluff. that's all over.

                          Comment

                          • #14
                            and! biden just said - he didnt know about these classified docs. i think his house should be searched. how many closets does he have that he knows nothing about??? we have a puppet president who didnt know about the classified documents he had that he should not have had. simple as that. charge trump - charge biden. honestly, i would like to see just that.

                            Comment

                            • #15
                              I don't miss BenKid at all.
                              AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
                              JKStudio - Masks and other Art

                              No pasarán

                              Comment

                              Previous 1 2 3 4 5 7 template Next
                              Working...
                              X