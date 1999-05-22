WW2 generals - hurt or heal

EPW Rules:
1. You can add one point and subtract two points, split however you want.
2. You can play once in every 24 hour period, with at least 12 hours between your votes.
3. Once a general has 0 points they are out.
4. The last general standing wins.Rules:
1. You can add one point and subtract two points, split however you want.
2. You can play once in every 24 hour period, with at least 12 hours between your votes.
3. Once a general has 0 points they are out.
4. The last general standing wins.
10 - Air Marshal Sir Hugh Dowding (UK)
10 - Field Marshal Erich von Manstein (Germany)
10 - Field Marshal Walter Model (Germany)
10 - Emil Mannerheim (Finland)
10 - Field Marshal Albert Kesselring (Germany)
10 - Heinz Guderian (Germany) (Generals Lutz and Guderian must share the credit blitzkreig)
10 - General Georgi Zhukov (USSR)
10 - Field Marshal Erwin Rommel (Germany)
10 - Bernard Montgomery (UK)
10 - Marshal Phillipe Leclerc (France)
10 - Admiral Chester Nimitz (USA)
10 - Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto (Japan)
10 - General Omar Bradley (USA)
10 - General Tomoyuki Yama****a (Japan) <<< he took Singapore and defended Philipines until Japan surrendered
10 - Corporal Adolf Hitler <<< for LOLs
With apologies to our American friends. I do not think your generals were the best. There are no Australians in this list either.
1. You can add one point and subtract two points, split however you want.
2. You can play once in every 24 hour period, with at least 12 hours between your votes.
3. Once a general has 0 points they are out.
4. The last general standing wins.Rules:
1. You can add one point and subtract two points, split however you want.
2. You can play once in every 24 hour period, with at least 12 hours between your votes.
3. Once a general has 0 points they are out.
4. The last general standing wins.
10 - Air Marshal Sir Hugh Dowding (UK)
10 - Field Marshal Erich von Manstein (Germany)
10 - Field Marshal Walter Model (Germany)
10 - Emil Mannerheim (Finland)
10 - Field Marshal Albert Kesselring (Germany)
10 - Heinz Guderian (Germany) (Generals Lutz and Guderian must share the credit blitzkreig)
10 - General Georgi Zhukov (USSR)
10 - Field Marshal Erwin Rommel (Germany)
10 - Bernard Montgomery (UK)
10 - Marshal Phillipe Leclerc (France)
10 - Admiral Chester Nimitz (USA)
10 - Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto (Japan)
10 - General Omar Bradley (USA)
10 - General Tomoyuki Yama****a (Japan) <<< he took Singapore and defended Philipines until Japan surrendered
10 - Corporal Adolf Hitler <<< for LOLs
With apologies to our American friends. I do not think your generals were the best. There are no Australians in this list either.