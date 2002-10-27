Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Memorial Thread for Rah

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Memorial Thread for Rah

    Ming, I'm so sorry to hear that you lost your brother. I hope that you are doing well and that you have family and friends around you to help you. Just wanted to pay my respects.

    He was a good man who brought a lot of happiness to a lot of different people. Godspeed to you both.

    I hope the rest of the forum can pay their respects to him as well. Please no jackassery here, ok?
    Scouse Git (2) La Fayette Adam Smith Solomwi and Loinburger will not be forgotten.
    "Remember the night we broke the windows in this old house? This is what I wished for..."
    2015 APOLYTON FANTASY FOOTBALL CHAMPION!
    Tags: None
  • #2
    No! My condolences.
    Founder of The Glory of War, CHAMPIONS OF APOLYTON!!!
    1992-Perot :(, 1996-Perot :(, 2000-Bush :), 2004-Bush :|, 2008-Obama :|, 2012-Obama :), 2016-Clinton :(

    Comment

    Previous template Next
    Working...
    X