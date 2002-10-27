Memorial Thread for Rah

Ming, I'm so sorry to hear that you lost your brother. I hope that you are doing well and that you have family and friends around you to help you. Just wanted to pay my respects.
He was a good man who brought a lot of happiness to a lot of different people. Godspeed to you both.
I hope the rest of the forum can pay their respects to him as well. Please no jackassery here, ok?
