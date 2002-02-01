The NFL Draft starts tomorrow, so it's time for a new thread to address the major issues of the day:
1) Will there be a 2020 NFL season?
2) Will the draft telecast ratings be (a) higher because it's the only sports or (b) lower because no one wants to watch a Zoom conference?
3) Gronk is back, baby!
