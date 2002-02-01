Announcement

NFL 2020

    NFL 2020

    The NFL Draft starts tomorrow, so it's time for a new thread to address the major issues of the day:
    1) Will there be a 2020 NFL season?
    2) Will the draft telecast ratings be (a) higher because it's the only sports or (b) lower because no one wants to watch a Zoom conference?
    3) Gronk is back, baby!
    Apolyton's Grim Reaper 2008, 2010 & 2011
    RIP lest we forget... SG (2) and LaFayette -- Civ2 Succession Games Brothers-in-Arms
  • #2
    I hope anyone who catches coronavirus from someone who was at an NFL game sues them to OBLIVION

