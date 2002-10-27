What a glorious day!
It's morning in America!
It's morning in America!
"Remember the night we broke the windows in this old house? This is what I wished for..."
2015 APOLYTON FANTASY FOOTBALL CHAMPION!
I see you doing the Lord's work in bringing the true faith to the heathens, MWHC. Good to see you.
"Remember the night we broke the windows in this old house? This is what I wished for..."
2015 APOLYTON FANTASY FOOTBALL CHAMPION!
The puppet show is over. It's really done. I wonder if Obama will file for unemployment. I am sure he has already updated his resume. Unemployed puppet master looking for work. I wonder if anyone has told the puppet yet. Just give him more ice-cream, he's fine. I'm sure press secretary what was her name told him he won. If you libs lie enough liberals believe it.
What a landslide! That was awesome. It's about time people woke up.
Has Michigan been called yet?Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.
Maybe they changed phone numbers?No, I did not steal that from somebody on Something Awful.
It looks like Trump won Michigan by 80,000 votes.Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.
so the US is now a fascist state.
Disgusting country the world over
