Modern Presidents Hurt or Heal

Let's settle this question once and for all
Rules:
1. You can add one point and subtract two points, split however you want.
2. You can play once in every 24 hour period, with at least 12 hours between your votes.
3. Once a President has 0 points they are out.
4. The last President standing wins.
10 - Franklin D. Roosevelt
10 - Harry S. Truman
10 - Dwight Eisenhower
10 - John F. Kennedy
10 - Lyndon B. Johnson
10 - Richard Nixon
10 - Gerald Ford
10 - Jimmy Carter
10 - Ronald Reagan
10 - George Bush
10 - Bill Clinton
10 - George W. Bush
10 - Barack Obama
10 - Donald Trump
