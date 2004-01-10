Announcement

Modern Presidents Hurt or Heal

  • #1

    Modern Presidents Hurt or Heal

    Let's settle this question once and for all

    Rules:
    1. You can add one point and subtract two points, split however you want.
    2. You can play once in every 24 hour period, with at least 12 hours between your votes.
    3. Once a President has 0 points they are out.
    4. The last President standing wins.

    10 - Franklin D. Roosevelt
    10 - Harry S. Truman
    10 - Dwight Eisenhower
    10 - John F. Kennedy
    10 - Lyndon B. Johnson
    10 - Richard Nixon
    10 - Gerald Ford
    10 - Jimmy Carter
    10 - Ronald Reagan
    10 - George Bush
    10 - Bill Clinton
    10 - George W. Bush
    10 - Barack Obama
    10 - Donald Trump
    "
  • #2
    10 - Franklin D. Roosevelt
    10 - Harry S. Truman
    10 - Dwight Eisenhower
    10 - John F. Kennedy
    10 - Lyndon B. Johnson
    10 - Richard Nixon
    10 - Gerald Ford
    11 - Jimmy Carter +
    10 - Ronald Reagan
    10 - George Bush
    10 - Bill Clinton
    10 - George W. Bush
    10 - Barack Obama
    8 - Donald Trump --
    • #3
      10 - Franklin D. Roosevelt
      10 - Harry S. Truman
      11 - Dwight Eisenhower +
      10 - John F. Kennedy
      10 - Lyndon B. Johnson
      10 - Richard Nixon
      10 - Gerald Ford
      11 - Jimmy Carter
      10 - Ronald Reagan
      10 - George Bush
      10 - Bill Clinton
      10 - George W. Bush
      10 - Barack Obama
      6 - Donald Trump --

      JM
      Jon Miller-
      I AM.CANADIAN
      GENERATION 35: The first time you see this, copy it into your sig on any forum and add 1 to the generation. Social experiment.

      Comment

