  • #1

    So, is anyone here positive with regards to CoViD-19?

    I am now, since Monday.
    Seems like chances aren't all too low that I will survive.
    Symptomes in my case are similar to an Influenza, with feeling weak/sick, having a sore throat and an increased mucus generation in throat and nose.
    Fortunately no negative impact on my sense of smell.

    Seems like I am lucky to have so few symptomes (so far), hope it doesn't get worse.
    And afterwards I will have an increased protection against a reinfection again (combined with my vaccination and booster shot)

    Anyone else who has experienced (or currently does experience) a CoViD-19 infection?
