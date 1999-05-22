Thee world has returned to normal

The newly elected President of America has found the time to order the resumption of bombing all over the world.
Bombing raids had largely ceased during the tenure of the previous President whose hectic schedule playing golf and ordering Chinese MAGA hats left him with no time to order airstrikes.
Bombing raids have commenced with a jolly thumping for Syria.
Discuss.
