So what is up with the anti-government group in Michigan?

I’m confused as hell about this one. Apparently, five militiamen were arrested in Michigan (seven are wanted but still at large) for plotting to kidnap and supposedly have a trial for Michigan Governor Whitmer (a Democrat). Supposedly these guys hoped this would kick off a new civil war for some reason. I noticed that left wing media is claiming they are a “far riot group “ while conservative sources are claiming they are an Antifa cell.
All of the social media for this group seems to have been deleted though reporters have found stuff via the way back machine and it shows the supposed ring leader with an anarchist flag hanging on his wall ranting about the need to abolish the police and his desire for a supposed anarcho-Communist utopia. I have no idea what the other suspects beliefs are.
So what gives?
