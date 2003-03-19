China Watch Thread

Issues regarding the CCP can be posted here.
It's looking like the Democrats are going to be soft on China, and many Republicans too. This is obviously very disturbing, as the CCP is a brutal regime and the sooner they disappear from the face of the earth the better
Senator Feinstein said recently that we should be cautious about holding China accountable because "they are a respectable nation." She has been spied on by China. They have crap on her probably. They probably have crap on Biden too. Biden criticized Trump at one time for not holding China accountable, but it's not clear whether or not he would. He doesn't have his wits anyway, and he would be a puppet for the deep state.
I don't like where this is headed.
