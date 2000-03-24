Announcement

HP, Tim Apple thread (rant)

    HP, Tim Apple thread (rant)

    Yeah, so Apple's flash support ended, which may be a good thing generally.

    Unless you have HP hardware (scan/print) that relies on flash for it's so called solution center, which comes with the device, and allows you to set up/control the HP thing via Win.

    This piece of software relies on flash, so now it doesn't work anymore. Great job.

    Which means I have to literally push buttons on the device now to get it to print/scan
    Blah
