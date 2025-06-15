Israel's right to Defend

Apparently, the best defense is a good offense. Germany issued a pro-Israel defense statement before Iran launched missles.
I wonder if Israeli cities will end up like Gaza cities?
An ambassador, when asked about the American response, very diplomatically said tRump has sent mixed signals.
I wonder if tRump will pull the troops out of Washington and LA and send them to the middle east, or Israel or Iran.
(Some of you may remember tRump's last visit to Israel, when he stated Israel was not in the Middle East).
