Israel's right to Defend

  #1

    Israel's right to Defend

    Apparently, the best defense is a good offense. Germany issued a pro-Israel defense statement before Iran launched missles.
    I wonder if Israeli cities will end up like Gaza cities?
    An ambassador, when asked about the American response, very diplomatically said tRump has sent mixed signals.
    I wonder if tRump will pull the troops out of Washington and LA and send them to the middle east, or Israel or Iran.
    (Some of you may remember tRump's last visit to Israel, when he stated Israel was not in the Middle East).
    There's nothing wrong with the dream, my friend, the problem lies with the dreamer.
  #2
    Israel shows remarkable restraint every day.
    Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
    "Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
    He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead

    #3
      Originally posted by Uncle Sparky View Post
      I wonder if Israeli cities will end up like Gaza cities?
      I think it's more likely that all of Iran will end up like Gaza Cities
      Keep on Civin'
      RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O

      #4
        Israel is about the same size as Massachusetts Iran is about 15 times the size. Iran has almost 10x the population of Israel.
        Also, tRump 1.0 gave Iran permission to restart their nuclear programs.
        True, they don't have nukes, and Israel does, but I think if/when Israel uses its nukes world opinion will not be on their side.

        â€‹
        There's nothing wrong with the dream, my friend, the problem lies with the dreamer.

        #5
          There's really no need for nukes, at this point.
          Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
          "Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
          He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead

          #6
            Both sides are being, I think, very mature. As MWHC only cares about the market. Also, a good lesson for china and world stability.

            #7
              Originally posted by Uncle Sparky View Post
              Also, tRump 1.0 gave Iran permission to restart their nuclear programs.
              â€‹
              You seem to be implying permission was required.
              One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.

              #8
                Originally posted by SlowwHand View Post
                There's really no need for nukes, at this point.
                They are not needed to be used, because they have them (or would have them). Israel go boom, Tehran go boom. Or vice versa.
                One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.

                #9
                  Wow. Over a dozen dead in Israel. I'm sure the west will agree that every school, mosque and hospital in Iran should be turned to rubble.
                  Of course this would take great restraint on Israel's part.
                  There's nothing wrong with the dream, my friend, the problem lies with the dreamer.

                  #10
                    Originally posted by Uncle Sparky View Post
                    Wow. Over a dozen dead in Israel. I'm sure the west will agree that every school, mosque and hospital in Iran should be turned to rubble.
                    Of course this would take great restraint on Israel's part.
                    Notice how the Iranian military is not hiding in tunnels under residential areas though....
                    "Ceterum censeo Ben esse expellendum."

                    • Uncle Sparky
                      #10.1
                      Uncle Sparky commented
                      June 16, 2025, 15:14
                      Editing a comment
                      Funny how Palestinians have 'tunnels under residential areas' where TERRORISTS (and civilians, and Israeli hostages) sheltered to avoid IDF forces. The CBC report the other day included a report from a 'bomb shelter', under residential areas, where IDF, police and civilians were sheltering to avoid the bombing.
                  #11
                    Putin already offered to mediate.

                    Might not go as fast as Trump's 24hr peace in Ukraine tho. Ooops.
                    Blah

                    #12
                      Do we at least all agree that Iran has the right to defend itself?
                      There's nothing wrong with the dream, my friend, the problem lies with the dreamer.

                      #13
                        Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
                        "Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
                        He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead

                        #14
                          Iran signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. Israel has not.
                          Iranian parliament is withdrawing from the treaty.

                          Sure is taking focus from exterminating Palestinians.
                          There's nothing wrong with the dream, my friend, the problem lies with the dreamer.

                          #15
                            Damning IAEA report spells out past secret nuclear activities in Iran

                            By Francois Murphy
                            May 31, 20254:11 PM CDTUpdated 16 days ago



                            , opens new tab
                            • Summary
                            • IAEA board requested 'comprehensive' report on Iran
                            • Describes past secret programme, current poor cooperation
                            • Western powers plan resolution against Iran at board
                            • Resolution would declare Iran in breach of obligations
                            • Iran's stock of near-bomb-grade uranium jumps again



                            VIENNA, May 31 (Reuters) - Iran carried out secret nuclear activities with material not declared to the U.N. nuclear watchdog at three locations that have long been under investigation, the watchdog said in a wide-ranging, confidential report to member states seen by Reuters.

                            The findings in the "comprehensive" International Atomic Energy Agency report requested by the agency's 35-nation Board of Governors in November pave the way for a push by the United States, Britain, France and Germany for the board to declare Iran in violation of its non-proliferation obligations.
                            â€‹
                            reuters.com
                            https://www.reuters.com/world/china/iaea-report-says-iran-had-secret-activities-with-undeclared-nuclear-material-2025-05-31/


                            ... As you know, the Agency found man-made uranium particles at each of three undeclared locations in Iran â€“ at Varamin, Marivan and Turquzabad â€“ at which we conducted complementary access in 2019 and 2020. Since then, we have been seeking explanations and clarifications from Iran for the presence of these uranium particles, including through a number of high-level meetings and consultations in which I have been personally involved.

                            Unfortunately, Iran has repeatedly either not answered, or not provided technically credible answers to, the Agencyâ€™s questions. It has also sought to sanitize the locations, which has impeded Agency verification activities.

                            The Agencyâ€™s comprehensive assessment of what took place â€“ based on our technical evaluation of all available safeguards-relevant information â€“ has led us to conclude that these three locations, and other possible related locations, were part of an undeclared structured nuclear programme carried out by Iran until the early 2000s and that some activities used undeclared nuclear material.

                            Arising from this, the Agency also concludes that Iran did not declare nuclear material and nuclear-related activities at these three undeclared locations in Iran. As a consequence of this, the Agency is not in a position to determine whether the related nuclear material is still outside of safeguards.

                            In addition, Iranâ€™s unilateral decision to stop implementation of modified Code 3.1 has led to a significant reduction in the Agencyâ€™s ability to verify whether Iranâ€™s nuclear programme is entirely peaceful and is also contrary to its legal obligations set out in Article 39 of Iranâ€™s Safeguards Agreement and in the Subsidiary Arrangements.

                            The rapid accumulation of highly enriched uranium â€“ as detailed in my other report before you: Verification and monitoring in the Islamic Republic of Iran in light of United Nations Security Council resolution 2231 (2015) â€“ is of serious concern and adds to the complexity of the issues I have described. Given the potential proliferation implications, the Agency cannot ignore the stockpiling of over 400 kg of highly enriched uranium. ....â€‹
                            IAEA Director General's Introductory Statement to the Board of Governors | IAEA
                            https://www.iaea.org/newscenter/statements/iaea-director-generals-introductory-statement-to-the-board-of-governors-9-june-2025
                            Introductory Statement to the Board of Governors by IAEA Director General, Rafael Mariano Grossi.


                            Iran signed the treaty, and then spat on it. Israel did not sign the treaty, and therefore is under no obligation to follow.

                            Frankly, it looks like Iran has been using negotiations as a way of buying time.
                            No, I did not steal that from somebody on Something Awful.
                            • Likes 1

