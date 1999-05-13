Announcement

GO TO HELL, I CAN'T EVEN LEAVE THE COUNTRY NOW, NAZI POS!

    GO TO HELL, I CAN'T EVEN LEAVE THE COUNTRY NOW, NAZI POS!

    I've been selling all my possessions since November, I have up to day id and passport, from a year or two earlier, and my birth certificate is up to date and locked ironically by another RED State. You guys keep saying if you don't like it here, then leave, well now this ****ed up government is not only denying new passports they are seizing them. Even in the hypothetical world where I needed to change my IDs back to what they want, I can't they have legally blocked me now, and now I can't leave the country, I need to be smuggled out, or will probably be in a Work camp sooner or later, I'm not going to allow this I will take as many as these mother ****er enforcers with me as I can, if they try anything like that! I'm so sick of this, and some of you are actually happy about this kind of ****, THIS **** IS REAL you ARE ****ING SICK! History will judge you, I hope God comes down from the sky and burns the ****ing lot of you at this point!

    I don't normally use such expletives but I think in this situation IDGAF.

    For those that are not *******s, continue to your regular scheduled posting.
    That really is odd. Are you under indictment?
      my red state wants a birth certificate to get the gold star on my DL so I can fly
      my birth state wants my current state's dl for a copy of the birth certificate
      idjits

        No, I'm transgender, now apparently they are seizing passports not just denying them, I have a passport but no certainty to get the hell out of here now. Since they are following the same playbook as the Nazi's. Transgender people in Nazi Germany - Wikipedia I'm cooked. ;(â€‹
          Time for a new Underground Railroad. Again.
            I am here crying grappling with my sudden mortality, if anyone tries to take me to a second location I promise I die where I stand.

            One last msg for the people who enabled this.

            abcdefu but make it âœ¨gayâœ¨by @thedxddychannel
            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YlD-QsJt4Rg
            the amount of love i received for this was incredible, as promised heres the full version.â”€â”€â”€â”€â”€â”€â”€ âœ˜ SONG INFORMATION âœ˜ â”€â”€â”€â”€â”€â”€â”€â”€â”€â˜† Name âž¼ abcdefu ( LGBT REMIX...


