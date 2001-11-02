Announcement

Imperium

  • #1

    Imperium



    Is coming for you!!!

    One another stupid step of your freaking politic cowards, fighting with the other's hands, and you will face a full wrath of us on your own skins, not on the skins of your puppet!
    You are playing with fire and will perish in fire!

    Amen!!!â€‹
  #2
    Hmmm...you seem to have picked the wrong Imperial themed video. Here, let me help you with that.
    The Most Insane Russian Propaganda
    https://www.youtube.com
    The Most Insane Russian Propaganda
https://www.youtube.com
     
    No, I did not steal that from somebody on Something Awful.

    #3


      I am living in one the most free country in the Wolrd, unlike your fascist, police state!!!
      You are living in the Orwell's universe and don't even get it!

      #4
        I am living in one the most free country in the Wolrd, unlike your fascist, police state!!!
        You are living in the Orwell's universe and don't even get it!
        Tell us Putin sucks. Tell us he's the worst president ever and he's destroying your country and killing your people and his dick is small.

        And I'll tell you about Biden:

        Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., 46th president of the United States of America, is a war criminal and a doddering old fool and a pervert with a meth-fueled gerbil in his skull instead of a brain.
        Click here if you're having trouble sleeping.
        "We confess our little faults to persuade people that we have no large ones." - FranÃ§ois de La Rochefoucauld

        #5
          Explain to me, why should I say something what is against my beliefs, something what you whant me to say?
          Is that a sign of "freedom" in you universe?

          #6
            As a communist, I have a lot of questions to Putin and his course, but it is between me and my country and none of your business, really!

            #7
              And yes, I didn't misspell - right now Putin is a representation of my country, my state, my people and my Nation.
              And I don't see a single reason to elect someone unknown instead of the one who had proven to be a perfect leader of my country and whom course I support, despite your stupid rule of two terms.
              You shove your two terms into the place where the sun doesn't shine.
              And we elect the one who leads our Nation to glory and to whom we wholeheartedly support!
              #8
                Tell us Putin sucks.
                Unlike your censored Western mass-media, in Russia, there are a lot of idiots who are saying so ALL THE TIMES!!!

                And they won't get arrested like Pavel Durov or prosecuted like any free speech voices like Scott Ritter, Jeffrey Simes, Tucker Calrson etc!

                You ban every alternative opinion, because your are living in a police state where the alternative opinion is banned from the first letter of it.

                You are a freaking shame of what you once claimed to be!

                A self-proclaimed beacon of freedom without any freedom at all!!!â€‹

                #9
                  A freaking lying disgrace!

                  #10
                    Kursk.
                    Order of the Fly
                    Those that cannot curse, cannot heal.

                    #11
                      Will end-up as Kursk-1943.

                      #12
                        And you will elect a laughthing horse to replace the laughing stock of imbecile the self-propelling Biden old fart.
                        Last edited by Serb; September 6, 2024, 21:30.

                        #13
                          An imbecile after an imbecile!
                          Way to go to the nuclear war!

                          #14
                            Explain to me, why should I say something what is against my beliefs, something what you whant me to say?
                            You don't have to believe it. Just say it.

                            Biden is a blood-drinking pedophile demon.
                            #15
                              You don't have to believe it. Just say it.
                              LOL!
                              Why should I say something I don't believe in?
                              I believe in exactly the opposite, that Putin is one of the greatest leaders of all times and ten times smarter then all your Western "leaders" combined!
                              And I am just one person out of the 86% of the Russian population of 150+ million, who support him.â€‹

