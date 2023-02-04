Public Behavior
It is important to be aware of the fact that your public behavior as a poster and as a moderate for the site you’re a member of will affect how users perceive you as a moderator. Moderators are seen as role models for the site. That means that you should act maturely and set a good example for the community. This includes, but is not limited to, petty behavior in both your messages as a poster and as a moderator. Posting simple insults displays to the community your lack of moderator etiquette. Banning people over minor infractions may not always be the best approach. Your responsibility is not just to execute punishments, but also to weigh out the severity of the infraction. An example of this might be simply banning a member or restricting a member from posting for having different views from yours. Moderating larger or more active communities can be overwhelming, yes. You should always feel free to seek guidance and help from the site owner.
It is important to be aware of the fact that your public behavior as a poster and as a moderate for the site you’re a member of will affect how users perceive you as a moderator. Moderators are seen as role models for the site. That means that you should act maturely and set a good example for the community. This includes, but is not limited to, petty behavior in both your messages as a poster and as a moderator. Posting simple insults displays to the community your lack of moderator etiquette. Banning people over minor infractions may not always be the best approach. Your responsibility is not just to execute punishments, but also to weigh out the severity of the infraction. An example of this might be simply banning a member or restricting a member from posting for having different views from yours. Moderating larger or more active communities can be overwhelming, yes. You should always feel free to seek guidance and help from the site owner.