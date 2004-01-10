I can't believe I'm saying this, but I think Berz might be right about the vaccines. There's been an unexplained worldwide increase in excess deaths in the last few months. There's ever increasing evidence that the vaccine can cause heart damage. A recent study that reanalyzed the rate of serious adverse side effects of the vaccine in original trials shows a rate of 1 in 800, which is absurdly high. There's been a continued push for vaccine boosters even though the recent variants are not particularly dangerous. What is going on here?
Are we being played by the Medical Industrial Complex?
Dude, at least give us your sources.
Here's one:
https://www.cedars-sinai.org/newsroo...art-condition/
Here's one:

https://www.cedars-sinai.org/newsroo...art-condition/

Nothing to panic about.
RIP lest we forget... SG (2) and LaFayette -- Civ2 Succession Games Brothers-in-Arms
vaccine free right here! it was really pushed too hard and fast.
The risk of heart damage in covid infections is 1.8 to 5.6 times as high as booster risk.
https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/heart-pro...ection-vaccine
The question becomes does the vaccine reduce the heart damage odds of the subsequent infections since even post booster the covid infection will probably still occur, it will just be delayed and reduced severity.
The vaccines are fine. However, the cost of drugs in the US is another story.
If social security were private, it would be prosecuted as a Ponzi scheme. - me
Check out https://shauchi.wixsite.com/fire
hopefully the vaccine is fine. i would not want to have to 'bail' out those who rushed to get the shot and now years later have big medical bills. and would then be looking for a government handout, like student loan forgiveness.
it's not like you can dodge any of the risk by not getting the shot. The shot doesn't expose you to anything that the virus doesn't. The virus definitely exposes you to any of that and a lot more. a bail out for shot recipients would be dwarfed by the bailout for covid patients.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36055877/
This is for the rate of adverse effects from the vaccine, which is like 50-100x higher than other vaccines, and this only looks at short term (~8months) side effects."
"The shot doesn't expose you to anything that the virus doesn't"
really?!?!? so why test it??? why do studies??? again, really???
Originally posted by Geronimo View PostThe short answer is because FDA rules are generalized for all drugs, medical devices, combination devices...and vaccines
A Harm-Benefit study on any vaccine is never wasted resources. mRNA technology has been around in one form or another since the 1980s but I believe that this is the first time it has been used to create a widely distributed vaccine. The technology is potentially huge in fighting disease. The more we can learn, the better we can understand and use this technology to fight other viruses.
People tend to forget that COVID-19 was a Novel virus and a deadly one. The fast role out of the mRNA technology was warranted. Is it perfect? Obviously not. The efficacy rates were extremely high though (compared to most "traditional" vaccines) and something had to be done to stop (or at least curtail) the dying. mRNA was our best shot (No pun intended!) at accomplishing this.
Likely we will never know how many would have died without the vaccine so it is hard to say that side effects are acceptable in this case, but with over 100,000 dead in the U.S. alone it is likely that it has saved a tremendous amount of lives.
Is further study warranted? Of course it is. More than that, it is absolutely required so that we can fine tune this amazing technology. The potential benefit of mRNA vaccines is simply to immense."I am sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and you disagree with this administration somehow you're not patriotic. We should stand up and say we are Americans and we have a right to debate and disagree with any administration." - Hillary Clinton, 2003
I completely agree with the further study required. it was rushed way too soon to the public. the number of deaths - we will never know. that first year just about every death was - covid related. even when destroyed in a car accident - covid. many deaths that year would have happened anyway. not all for sure... but many.
