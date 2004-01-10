**** you and your ****ty little country. 60000 of your countrymen dead isn't enough. Army? What Army? You have no army. Only dead men walking. But you have missiles! Yeah keep firing them at apartment complexes in Kyiv, I'm sure you'll scare the Yuuks into submission. Hitler used a similar strategy. When you bomb a city you flatten it, like we did with Dresden and Toyko and Hiroshima, that's how you kill rats, but your **** country doesn't even know how to kill anyone but its own people. I can't wait to see general mobilization so you get drafted and you immediately call the Ukrainian surrender line like your brethren with an iq over 85. I want to see you come on here and brag about that. Have a good day.
Announcement
Collapse
No announcement yet.
Hey Serb
Collapse
X
Collapse
-
-
-
-
-
Filter
new posts
-
-
-
-
Serb do you still believe that Ukrainian armed forces have taken at least ten times as many casualties as Russia and the separatist armed forces?
You've been convinced that when Russia has defeated Ukraine it will proceed to defeat its real enemy...NATO. How do you envision that occurring? surprise nuke attacks that disarm NATO followed by NATO refraining from retaliating and Russians happily basking in the glow of self-inflicted radioactive fallout/victory forever after?
Comment
-
-
-
-
-
-
Hey Serb: Now that the retreating Russians have given the Ukrainians more tanks and IFVs than NATO did, are you guys going to nuke yourselves for arming your enemies?Libraries are state sanctioned, so they're technically engaged in privateering. - Felch
I thought we're trying to have a serious discussion? It says serious in the thread title!- Al. B. Sure
Comment
-
Originally posted by Geronimo View PostSerb do you still believe that Ukrainian armed forces have taken at least ten times as many casualties as Russia and the separatist armed forces?
You've been convinced that when Russia has defeated Ukraine it will proceed to defeat its real enemy...NATO. How do you envision that occurring? surprise nuke attacks that disarm NATO followed by NATO refraining from retaliating and Russians happily basking in the glow of self-inflicted radioactive fallout/victory forever after?"I am sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and you disagree with this administration somehow you're not patriotic. We should stand up and say we are Americans and we have a right to debate and disagree with any administration." - Hillary Clinton, 2003
Comment
-
I also wonder if he still thinks Ukraine is a US puppet? Damn, does the US have the baddest ass puppets or what? How many countries have puppets that can rout military superpower gods of war on the battlefield and force them to mobilize for the first time since world war 2?
Comment
-
Originally posted by EPW View Post**** you and your ****ty little country. 60000 of your countrymen dead isn't enough. Army? What Army? You have no army. Only dead men walking. But you have missiles! Yeah keep firing them at apartment complexes in Kyiv, I'm sure you'll scare the Yuuks into submission. Hitler used a similar strategy. When you bomb a city you flatten it, like we did with Dresden and Toyko and Hiroshima, that's how you kill rats, but your **** country doesn't even know how to kill anyone but its own people. I can't wait to see general mobilization so you get drafted and you immediately call the Ukrainian surrender line like your brethren with an iq over 85. I want to see you come on here and brag about that. Have a good day.
Comment
Comment