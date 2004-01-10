Announcement

Hey Serb

  • #1

    Hey Serb

    **** you and your ****ty little country. 60000 of your countrymen dead isn't enough. Army? What Army? You have no army. Only dead men walking. But you have missiles! Yeah keep firing them at apartment complexes in Kyiv, I'm sure you'll scare the Yuuks into submission. Hitler used a similar strategy. When you bomb a city you flatten it, like we did with Dresden and Toyko and Hiroshima, that's how you kill rats, but your **** country doesn't even know how to kill anyone but its own people. I can't wait to see general mobilization so you get drafted and you immediately call the Ukrainian surrender line like your brethren with an iq over 85. I want to see you come on here and brag about that. Have a good day.
  • #2
    Are you over with your propaganda mind farting?

    Comment

    • #3
      Originally posted by Serb View Post
      Are you over with your propaganda mind farting?
      Is that even a thing? I don't recall you ever being over with your propaganda mind farting.

      Comment

      • #4
        Serb do you still believe that Ukrainian armed forces have taken at least ten times as many casualties as Russia and the separatist armed forces?

        You've been convinced that when Russia has defeated Ukraine it will proceed to defeat its real enemy...NATO. How do you envision that occurring? surprise nuke attacks that disarm NATO followed by NATO refraining from retaliating and Russians happily basking in the glow of self-inflicted radioactive fallout/victory forever after?

        Comment

        • #5
          The fkr in charge keep blocking my replies!
          So, no Western propaganda and censorshop ever exist, really!

          Comment

          • #6
            Why don't you go to fk yourself, Uncle?

            Comment

            • #7
              This place is for deadmen. Have fun, brainless zombies!

              Comment

              • #8
                Serb is right.
                One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.

                Comment

                • #9
                  Well certainly I don't think there's any point in blocking Serb's offensive replies but I wonder if he just ran afoul of the site's anti-post editing gremlins like we all do from time to time rather than any direct manual intervention by BU?

                  Comment

                  • #10
                    Hey Serb: Now that the retreating Russians have given the Ukrainians more tanks and IFVs than NATO did, are you guys going to nuke yourselves for arming your enemies?
                    Libraries are state sanctioned, so they're technically engaged in privateering. - Felch
                    I thought we're trying to have a serious discussion? It says serious in the thread title!- Al. B. Sure

                    Comment

                    • #11
                      Originally posted by Geronimo View Post
                      Serb do you still believe that Ukrainian armed forces have taken at least ten times as many casualties as Russia and the separatist armed forces?

                      You've been convinced that when Russia has defeated Ukraine it will proceed to defeat its real enemy...NATO. How do you envision that occurring? surprise nuke attacks that disarm NATO followed by NATO refraining from retaliating and Russians happily basking in the glow of self-inflicted radioactive fallout/victory forever after?
                      Serb, we await your wisdom on answering the questions here.............................................. ....................
                      "I am sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and you disagree with this administration somehow you're not patriotic. We should stand up and say we are Americans and we have a right to debate and disagree with any administration." - Hillary Clinton, 2003

                      Comment

                      • #12
                        I also wonder if he still thinks Ukraine is a US puppet? Damn, does the US have the baddest ass puppets or what? How many countries have puppets that can rout military superpower gods of war on the battlefield and force them to mobilize for the first time since world war 2?

                        Comment

                        • #13
                          Originally posted by EPW View Post
                          **** you and your ****ty little country. 60000 of your countrymen dead isn't enough. Army? What Army? You have no army. Only dead men walking. But you have missiles! Yeah keep firing them at apartment complexes in Kyiv, I'm sure you'll scare the Yuuks into submission. Hitler used a similar strategy. When you bomb a city you flatten it, like we did with Dresden and Toyko and Hiroshima, that's how you kill rats, but your **** country doesn't even know how to kill anyone but its own people. I can't wait to see general mobilization so you get drafted and you immediately call the Ukrainian surrender line like your brethren with an iq over 85. I want to see you come on here and brag about that. Have a good day.
                          This is an excellent rant.

                          Comment

