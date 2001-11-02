Announcement

What's the easiest way to disable a Russian tank?

    What's the easiest way to disable a Russian tank?

    #1 aim at it - with any weapon (Javelin's do work well)
    #2 give the keys to a Russian. They will add sand to the gas.
    #3 do nothing - they are rust buckets. No need to do anything.
    #4 add a russian tank crew (kinda like #2)
    #5 start the engine (might be hard when considering #2, #3 and #4).
    #6 let Putin run the war plan.
    #7 send in the Ukraine army
    #8 add a bridge/river
    #9 shoot the russian soldiers pushing it.
    If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
    No Russian Armata tank has been disabled yet at Ukraine.
    And that is not because there are no any, but because it is the best tank in the World.

      russia only has about 20 of them.
      If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.

        but! and this is true. they come with a toilet for the crew. no ****! ha. so when they see that javelin on the way....
        If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.

