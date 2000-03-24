Movie/TV thread once again!

No, I don't search for the last one, so here's it anew:
Watched finally Tenet, and was mightily disappointed.
IMO it does not live up to the hype.
It did have its moments, surely, but overall I found it a bit bland.
I was shorter than Dune but felt longer, and I hated the techno soundtrack.
/cents
