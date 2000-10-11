The case against Zelensky.

I'm not saying that Ukranians aren't heros because they are. Not saying that russia is not a murderous dictatorship because it is.
What I am discussing here is the RESPONSIBILITY of a leader vis a vis his people.
You should never, ever become a pawn into no f anyone's hands.
I support that people have the right to choose their fate 100% whatever that might be.
I support anyone's right for freedom democracy human rights pink cars the whole deal.
What I am questioning is wether ukraine's leader could have done something differently
becaus let's face it, everyone is in favor of Ukraine, me first of all, but if presented with a dilema of tens of thousands of my people dying for a proxy war between Russia and the US and maybe finding an alternative route, I might have gone finland.
If Zelensky is now accepting neutrality (which changes nothing) why wouldn't he have accepted it back then and maybe avert the reason for the russian attack?
We will never now, how much a pawn he is.
In any case ukranian resistance is phenomenal, ukraine needs all the support it can get. And it is destroyed.
