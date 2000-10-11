Announcement

The case against Zelensky.

  #1

    The case against Zelensky.

    I'm not saying that Ukranians aren't heros because they are. Not saying that russia is not a murderous dictatorship because it is.


    What I am discussing here is the RESPONSIBILITY of a leader vis a vis his people.

    You should never, ever become a pawn into no f anyone's hands.


    I support that people have the right to choose their fate 100% whatever that might be.

    I support anyone's right for freedom democracy human rights pink cars the whole deal.


    What I am questioning is wether ukraine's leader could have done something differently

    becaus let's face it, everyone is in favor of Ukraine, me first of all, but if presented with a dilema of tens of thousands of my people dying for a proxy war between Russia and the US and maybe finding an alternative route, I might have gone finland.

    If Zelensky is now accepting neutrality (which changes nothing) why wouldn't he have accepted it back then and maybe avert the reason for the russian attack?

    We will never now, how much a pawn he is.

    In any case ukranian resistance is phenomenal, ukraine needs all the support it can get. And it is destroyed.
  #2
    Gee... I"m sure you would be thrilled if some other country told you that you were no longer your own country... That you weren't allowed to resist them because THEY say you have to be neutral and give them half your country...
    Would you just have rolled over and taken it?

    And frankly, if you believe this whole war is simply about Russia's desire to have Ukraine neutral, and NOT about rebuilding the old Soviet Empire... I have a bridge I would like to sell you.
    Keep on Civin'
    RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O

    #3
      Maybe you're right.

      We're discussing here and I don't claim I am the pope

      I put forth a proposition that I think is valid.

        Skopje should be capital of all Macedonia...

        Agree?
    #4
      Canada must be very depressing

      #5
        I would like to remind our frozen depressed polar bears that finland actually ceded a large part of its land to the soviet union. She won but stalin could have easily retaken everything with his 20 million army.

        What finland chose to do was neutrality. It is prosperous apparently very happy (but people off themselves like cattle, go figure) it is democratic with a high wuality of life and free. It just doesn't have an external policy.

        Now take finaldn and put it side by side with ukraine

        #6
          So you think it's OK for any large country to Black Mail a smaller and weaker country to give up part of their country to avoid an invasion, simply because the bully wants it?
          Keep on Civin'
          RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O

          #7
            If you ever heard of a country named Cyprus, you would know that I don't think it is right.

            And it is not right in a just ideal world.


            However pragmatically I am questioning wether Zelensky had less of a know how than finland in securing the best possible (I repeat possible and realistic under the circumstances) future for his people.


            Also anyone crying for Ukraine now, hey they asked to join NATO. You said no.

            #8
              I don't think that Ukraine, if it was to truly remain an independent entity, could have given up any control it had to make sovereign decisions before the war. Even if they did, I don't believe that declaring neutrality would have made any difference. Ukraine's only hope to avoid this conflict would have been if they had been a NATO member. Even then, I am not sure that Putin wasn't bat**** crazy enough to have invaded anyway. To simplify it in the extreme...why would Ukraine give up a bargaining chip before a war? If their defense is effective enough, then neutrality might be part of Putin's off ramp. An option that would not have existed if declared before the war.

              You say you "might have gone Finland". This argument forgets the fact that their WAS a war with Russia for Finland AND Finland DID cede territory to Russia AND declare neutrality as part of the peace deal. Russia would be happy at this point if Ukraine would "go Finland" I think.

              Who knows though what goes on in Putin's head? Maybe nothing would stop him from his goals...regardless of if they are rebuilding the Soviet Empire or that plus destabilizing the NATO alliance and creating his "new world order."

              In either case, I think he is failing and a "Finlandization" of Ukraine is now his best hope...still a Russian victory I think, if it happens, but far less than it could have been if the West had rsponded differently.

              So...as far as Zelensky is concerned, I think he made the only choice he could.
              "I am sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and you disagree with this administration somehow you're not patriotic. We should stand up and say we are Americans and we have a right to debate and disagree with any administration." - Hillary Clinton, 2003

