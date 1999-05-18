I stand with Ukraine

I have been doing some reading. I think it is clearly a Russian power grab, and a militaristic/imperialistic and needlessly bloody one.
I love Russian people and culture, some of the greatest mathematics and physics genius originated in Russia, including friends and mentors. And for sure some Ukrainians are Russian.
But this war is very wrong, and needless, and will likely cause more horrors in the coming decade.
If Putin was as smart as everyone says he is and wanted to expand Russia, the direction should have been to make Russian friendly Ukrainians politicians and step in at a close election. He might have to wait a while, but once Ukraine stopped focusing on Russia over Crimea/etc, it could. And that would happen, people definitely forget after a decade or two, if they are allowed to.
JM
I love Russian people and culture, some of the greatest mathematics and physics genius originated in Russia, including friends and mentors. And for sure some Ukrainians are Russian.
But this war is very wrong, and needless, and will likely cause more horrors in the coming decade.
If Putin was as smart as everyone says he is and wanted to expand Russia, the direction should have been to make Russian friendly Ukrainians politicians and step in at a close election. He might have to wait a while, but once Ukraine stopped focusing on Russia over Crimea/etc, it could. And that would happen, people definitely forget after a decade or two, if they are allowed to.
JM
Comment