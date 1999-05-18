Announcement

  • #1

    I stand with Ukraine

    I have been doing some reading. I think it is clearly a Russian power grab, and a militaristic/imperialistic and needlessly bloody one.

    I love Russian people and culture, some of the greatest mathematics and physics genius originated in Russia, including friends and mentors. And for sure some Ukrainians are Russian.

    But this war is very wrong, and needless, and will likely cause more horrors in the coming decade.

    If Putin was as smart as everyone says he is and wanted to expand Russia, the direction should have been to make Russian friendly Ukrainians politicians and step in at a close election. He might have to wait a while, but once Ukraine stopped focusing on Russia over Crimea/etc, it could. And that would happen, people definitely forget after a decade or two, if they are allowed to.

    JM
  • #2
    I also can't imagine that there is anyway to subjugated Ukraine without destroying it.

    • #3
      Another Ukraine thread?

      We were short on them.
      "I have never killed a man, but I have read many obituaries with great pleasure." - Clarence Darrow
      "I didn't attend the funeral, but I sent a nice letter saying I approved of it." - Mark Twain
      • #4
        Originally posted by Jon Miller View Post
        I stand with Ukraine

        Take your pants down then!

        • #5
          Originally posted by Wezil View Post
          Another Ukraine thread?

          We were short on them.
          Mine has a different title.

        • #6
          Originally posted by Serb View Post


          Take your pants down then!
          Gay.
          AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
          JKStudio - Masks and other Art

          God bless BeBro, Erika and Gribbler

          • #7
            Originally posted by Buster Crabbe's Uncle View Post
            Gay.
            Hey, those were them who asked for an as$raping, not us!

            • #8
              To Serb it is only gay if you are the catcher not the pitcher.
              "I have never killed a man, but I have read many obituaries with great pleasure." - Clarence Darrow
              "I didn't attend the funeral, but I sent a nice letter saying I approved of it." - Mark Twain

              • #9
                Then again, he is a Russian so maybe "prison rules" apply.

                Dunno.
                "I have never killed a man, but I have read many obituaries with great pleasure." - Clarence Darrow
                "I didn't attend the funeral, but I sent a nice letter saying I approved of it." - Mark Twain

                • #10
                  That is just a figure of speech.
                  As you all know, gays are executed on sight in Mother Russia.

                  • #11
                    ...Death by snoosnoo...
                    AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
                    JKStudio - Masks and other Art

                    God bless BeBro, Erika and Gribbler

                    • #12
                      My English is not so good to understand that.

                      • #13
                        Futurama refence and wicked burn. Google it.
                        AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
                        JKStudio - Masks and other Art

                        God bless BeBro, Erika and Gribbler

