Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

What are the oldest games that you regularly play?

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    What are the oldest games that you regularly play?

    This evening I am playing Imperialism II which was released in 1999. I play this game regularly.

    I have also been playing Master of Orion II regularly until my recent replacement of my computer solo I can no longer run MOO2.

    I also play Victoria I regularly.

    The other games I play regularly are Civilisation IV and Galactic Civilisations II. (GalCiv2 is actually the newest game that I own and they are now making GalCiv4).
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X