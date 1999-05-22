What are the oldest games that you regularly play?

This evening I am playing Imperialism II which was released in 1999. I play this game regularly.
I have also been playing Master of Orion II regularly until my recent replacement of my computer solo I can no longer run MOO2.
I also play Victoria I regularly.
The other games I play regularly are Civilisation IV and Galactic Civilisations II. (GalCiv2 is actually the newest game that I own and they are now making GalCiv4).
I have also been playing Master of Orion II regularly until my recent replacement of my computer solo I can no longer run MOO2.
I also play Victoria I regularly.
The other games I play regularly are Civilisation IV and Galactic Civilisations II. (GalCiv2 is actually the newest game that I own and they are now making GalCiv4).