politics thread

How about a thread for politics of all stripes?
Hunter Biden said he knew as much or more about the Ukrainian oil and gas industry as the other members of the board for Burisma
and he still doesn't know if a laptop with porn videos featuring him with hookers belonged to him
Hunter Biden said he knew as much or more about the Ukrainian oil and gas industry as the other members of the board for Burisma
and he still doesn't know if a laptop with porn videos featuring him with hookers belonged to him
Comment