Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

politics thread

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    politics thread

    How about a thread for politics of all stripes?

    Hunter Biden said he knew as much or more about the Ukrainian oil and gas industry as the other members of the board for Burisma

    and he still doesn't know if a laptop with porn videos featuring him with hookers belonged to him
    Tags: None
  • #2
    But he's a heavy dope idiot. He probably has inherent dementia on top of it all.
    Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
    "Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
    He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead

    Comment

    Previous template Next
    Working...
    X