AOC wasn't in the building when the Capitol was stormed.

    AOC wasn't in the building when the Capitol was stormed.

    She has been accusing other Congresspersons of trying to get her murdered, playing the victim. She wasn't even in the building. It's just straight out lying.

    But instead we are supposed to be worried about a Congresswoman that believes in conspiracy theories. That's a distraction and people are being played, obviously. Nancy Pelosi et al, aren't lying about being at the Capitol building, but they are attacking MTG, while AOC incites hatred towards members of Congress and ordinary Americans with her lies.
    I drank beer. I like beer. I still like beer. ... Do you like beer Senator?
    - Justice Brett Kavanaugh
