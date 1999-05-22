How do you think global warming will play out?

Nobody knows for sure whether the planet will overheat and kill us all or maybe we will reverse it and all live happily ever after.
I figure it is a bit of a stab in the dark trying to guess how warming will play out.
I figure at some stage our civilisation will completely collapse if we can not end the global warming. It may start with mass famine from harves failures thus triggering disorder on an unprecedented scale. When that collapse comes virtually all of our pollution will cease. That may be enough to stop the warming and perhaps enable millions of people to survive and perhaps rise again to have another crack at overheating the globe.
Your thoughts gentlemen?
