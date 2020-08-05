In Other News

Announcement

    Consider this the place to post news stories that have nothing do with global pandemics, politics, racial tensions, and all those other depressing stories out there...

    Colorado woman finds snake inside toilet bowl

    Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A Colorado woman said she was "terrified" when she looked into her toilet and saw something shocking -- a snake coming up from the drain.
    Miranda Stewart, of Fort Collins, said she was using the restroom at her Varsity Apartments home when she made the startling discovery.
    "I used the restroom, like went to flush and everything and it wasn't going down. I looked and leaned in closer and a snake head slithered up. I was terrified," Stewart     told KDVR-TV.
    Stewart said the discovery reinforced a longtime fear she once thought to be irrational.
    "It's actually been one of my fears since I was a kid," she said.
    Stewart     shared photos of her apartment's maintenance man extracting the snake from inside the commode.
    "We're thinking it was a possible pet from one of the tenants from our apartment complex. If the snake got in their toilet and slithered to ours," Stewart said.
    The reptile, a non-venomous corn snake, was adopted by the maintenance worker, Wesley Stanford.
    "I took him home and my wife was very happy with me and we named him Boots. He's our little guard snake on the property," Sanford said.
