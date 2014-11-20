Meta spent $4.3 billion on its VR division in three months and made $440 million in return

If Nintendo made a VR console, would it spend that much and make so little?
if Meta made peripheral devices for PC and console, would they be any good?
so you've got potentially a billions and billions corporate spending program that fails harder than my autofire (1990) on some 14.99 NES advantage knockoff
what a waste of money for a dead end nothing burger technology from the 1990's that can't decide if it will ultimately just be a mobile gaming platform
and doesn't the phone do better ?
samsung goggles...
meta is going to lose every battle to twitter
and that's its first business
pfft
not even number one in your home industry failing away with frivolous dead end spending
nerd
