Cyberpunk 2077

Anyone else excited about Cyberpunk 2077s release? Being a retro gamer I don't even have a PC good enough to run the thing haha but nevertheless I've been drooling over all the videos CD Projekt Red have been releasing on youtube lately. Eg just look at the amazing views of the huge city in this one!
Over the last few months they’ve been doing a really good behind the scenes series called ‘Night City Wire’ with heaps of amazing new gameplay footage.
Over the last few months they’ve been doing a really good behind the scenes series called ‘Night City Wire’ with heaps of amazing new gameplay footage.