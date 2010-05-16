Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (HoMM like game)

Anyone who's seen my Heroes of Might & Magic 2 mod for Civ2 thread at this forum will know I'm a huge HoMM fan and I've just found something cool!
Has anyone here tried this cool dark Transylvanian vampire HoMM like game called Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars? I just found it in a recent PC Gamer magazine and noticed it came out a couple of weeks ago on Steam & GoG (console releases coming soon I think). I like the gothic Disciples series like artwork and the world map uses a interesting Eador2 & AoW:Planetfall like province system. Looks like the game's mechanics (empire, heroes, spells etc) revolve around an interesting card deck system and all the cards have these cool animations. No multiplayer though which doesn't bother me but I mention it as I know it'll bother others here lol. Am pretty tempted to get it, although I might wait for a sale and for patches (seen people complaining about bugs & bad AI).
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1..._Vampire_Wars/
https://www.gog.com/game/immortal_realms_vampire_wars
Here's an old preview video of it.. I love that foggy night map shown around the 2min mark. I remember preview videos of HoMM5 had undead foggy dark night time maps that excited me but the final game just had the usual not so foggy day time or dusk undead maps. I can also see myself spending ages just gawking at all the card animations instead of playing the game haha.
https://youtu.be/qf1ylXIzK4k?t=12
A much more recent video where a guy plays the first campaign mission for half an hour.
https://youtu.be/wTnXKOE4Aes
Another new video where a guy plays a skirmish game against what appears to be a lot of AI factions which is cool.
https://youtu.be/omUsxlKDQ-Y
Has anyone here tried this cool dark Transylvanian vampire HoMM like game called Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars? I just found it in a recent PC Gamer magazine and noticed it came out a couple of weeks ago on Steam & GoG (console releases coming soon I think). I like the gothic Disciples series like artwork and the world map uses a interesting Eador2 & AoW:Planetfall like province system. Looks like the game's mechanics (empire, heroes, spells etc) revolve around an interesting card deck system and all the cards have these cool animations. No multiplayer though which doesn't bother me but I mention it as I know it'll bother others here lol. Am pretty tempted to get it, although I might wait for a sale and for patches (seen people complaining about bugs & bad AI).
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1..._Vampire_Wars/
https://www.gog.com/game/immortal_realms_vampire_wars
Here's an old preview video of it.. I love that foggy night map shown around the 2min mark. I remember preview videos of HoMM5 had undead foggy dark night time maps that excited me but the final game just had the usual not so foggy day time or dusk undead maps. I can also see myself spending ages just gawking at all the card animations instead of playing the game haha.
https://youtu.be/qf1ylXIzK4k?t=12
A much more recent video where a guy plays the first campaign mission for half an hour.
https://youtu.be/wTnXKOE4Aes
Another new video where a guy plays a skirmish game against what appears to be a lot of AI factions which is cool.
https://youtu.be/omUsxlKDQ-Y