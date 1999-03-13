Announcement

"Liberate City" Problem

    "Liberate City" Problem

    From the Apolyton_README file:

    2006-06-09 (Revision 587)
    Added: Capture City options: Occupy, Liberate(give to barbs), and Raze (needs to be improved and should be more similar to those of ApolytonPack)

    I was running some tests of the Apolyton-compatible Cradle 3+ scenario and discovered that if you conquer a city and then choose the "Liberate" option, your conquering army is trapped inside the city and cannot leave. I'm pretty sure this is because the city is now surrounded by a Barbarian-owned ZOC (which includes the city hex itself), and the army cannot move from one enemy controlled hex into another.

    Is there a fix for this? It's a pretty serious issue since it effectively eliminates a very interesting city conquest option.
