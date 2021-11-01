Announcement

Who has the source code access contact me

    Who has the source code access contact me

    On behalf of my company i kindly request to anyone who have access to the source code of CtP2 to contact me via PM.

    I have read the FAQ and probably would agree with EULA which covers all legal stuff about the game source code.
    Why i interesting into the old source code?

    Currently i developing indie game SOE 2500 , which would have some elements of Civilization type game and i think it is good education to look at already prooven concepts.
    Probably if the source code can be compiled on win7 , i even maybe would be able to do some commits or atleast help with solving some bugs.
    My thanks in advance!
