Does anyone want to assist with an Apolyton Edition of this mod?

I was able to compile apolyton edition on linux (but not on windows). Rather that complain about how ctp2 is dead. I'd rather contribute to it.
At first I was put off because I saw AOM had 600+ files, but it only overwrites 131. So that mean 131 diff comparisons and we (or I) should be able to successfully merge it with Apolyton Edition.
I've done some mod merges for Dwarf Fortress using github. I think I could do the same here.
I'd love to find others who might be interested in such a venture.
