[C4:AC] The Civ4 AC Centauri Chronicles Mod Project Retrospective (& Questions!)

Solver recently kindly gave me a copy of some of the old lost Apolyton Civ mod downloads for my Civ4 mods/scenarios preservation project and while going through his files I noticed copies of several eras of the old C4AC mod project that intended to convert Civ4 into a Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri like game.
Across 2005-2006 the project had many threads here in the AC creation forum at Apolyton where folks like Gavin, Rubin, ForesterSOF, Blake (not me) and others worked away on it. However sadly it all seemingly came to an end at the start of 2007.
https://apolyton.net/forum/other-ga...tion/192833-c4-ac-time-to-let-the-project-die
The last public release was v0.207 in this thread below:
https://apolyton.net/forum/other-ga...reation/188758-c4-ac-mod-base-v0-207-download
The download fails, however the v0.207 release and many of its other versions and project files can be found in Solver’s backup here:
Judging by the conversations the project got up to v0.212 on a google code page that was taken down:
https://web.archive.org/web/20070110125355/http://code.google.com/p/civ4smac/
However thankfully it was also transferred to a Sourceforge page that still exists, and if I go to its Code area and click on the ‘Download Snapshot’ button link it downloads a copy of the source files that includes a folder with the playable mod in it that has v0.212 in its readme confirming this is the final version of the original project.
I tested it with vanilla Civ 4 (as it predates BTS) and it worked & looked pretty cool!
Around the same time at CivFanatics discussions had started about doing another SMAC Civ4 project. The modders didn’t have much interest in using C4AC assets and wanted to start from scratch with a different vision.
These discussions would ultimately result in the creation and completion of the popular and well known Planetfall mod project for Civ4 BTS.
However here’s where things get a bit confusing and I’m hoping that folks around here might remember who did this..
It would appear that in 2008 the old C4AC project was resumed again. It’s files were updated and converted to be compatible with Civ4 BTS and many assets from the Planetfall project were brought in to fill gaps. This version of the project had multiple releases all the way up to v1.0d using the same Change log structure and install instructions as the original project. However strangely there are no author details anywhere. I’ve looked on both Apolyton and CivFanatics trying to find a thread about this mysterious resurrection of the C4AC project 2 years later yet I cannot find anything. Was it one of the original team members or someone else entirely? Is there a thread out there somewhere I missed? Does anyone know anything about it?
I’ve restored it’s (possibly final) v1.0 release and patched it up to patch d here:
I tested it with vanilla Civ 4 BTS and it worked & looked pretty cool! Sure enough it’s filled with elements from both the original C4AC project and the Planetfall project.
