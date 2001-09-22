Announcement

    Help geronimo buy a 3d printer

    No i haven't been lurking but ive missed the place!

    Anyway, does anybody have any experience to help guide a purchase of a 3d printer? I'm strongly leaning towards fdm but other than that I'm mostly looking for maximum flexibility, reliability, and precision without spending a lot more than $500 on this first printer.

    can anybody speak to the worth of dual extruders vs single or of a wide variety of plastics vs just pla and abs? I'm sure this first one will be what i can work with for the next couple of years and I'm not really satisfied with the inconsistent guidance reviews and buyer's guides are offering.

    thanks for any advice and sorry being such a stranger again.
    I can't really help you but I have been watching Jay Leno's Garage especially the episodes where he works on extremely rare pre-1920 cars. For most of these cars spare parts no longer exist and even original factory specifications no longer exist so they have had to resort to 3d modeling with lasers of the few remaining original parts and 3rd metal printing in order to produce copies of factory originals. It is just fascinating.

    Maybe start by telling us what you wish to accomplish then maybe people can tell you which technology is best or at least good enough for what you want to do? What is it you seek to accomplish?
      All my printers have been 3D. 2D ones are usually photos or drawings, and don't really work.
        Shoot, I had intended to post this in the sub forum. my apologies.

          No problem. Moved.
          AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
          JKStudio - Masks and other Art

          God Bless America

