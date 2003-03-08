Games with tabletop frontiers

Yes, the title is forced but whatever, somebody needs to post on this subforum. Lately I simply haven't had time for Civ type games, because I have three kids now. Lately I've been looking for actually fun board games, because I have three kids now. It started this past Christmas when I got my oldest Catan. We played it until we were all close to sick of it, then I used some cash somebody gave me for Xmas to buy Carcassonne (so I wouldn't feel bad about spending twenty-odd bucks of my own money on a hoity-toity board game). I've only played it once so far, and I don't like it as much as Catan, but I can already tell that it's got the potential to turn extremely vicious for what amounts to a game of oddly themed dominoes. What do you guys play on the tabletop, excluding D&D and such which are just too involved for my tastes?
PS I HATE CLUE SO MUCH
PS I HATE CLUE SO MUCH