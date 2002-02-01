2026 RAH Memorial Poly FF League

I have renewed our league for the 2026 NFL season.
Obviously, we're going to need a new manager to replace SlowwHand (RIP). In addition, if anyone has any rule changes to propose, now is the time to post and discuss.
Here's the team list:
Here's the official invite link:
https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/f1/65466/invitation?key=ea9c6f38d5345b11&soc_trk=lnk&ikey=c e546dfe1d6bf40b
Obviously, we're going to need a new manager to replace SlowwHand (RIP). In addition, if anyone has any rule changes to propose, now is the time to post and discuss.
Here's the team list:
- Vicious Rabbits (Jack, commish)
- Bzzz (Berz)
- Culverhouse Party (ColdWizard)
- Dallas Dwarf Tossers (SlowwHand)
- Demonballers (Demonbinder)
- Mingapolcos (Ming)
- Abilene Eagles (Craig)
- Nimrods (Mark Guth)
- Omaha Steaks (Flatlander Fox)
- Teh Peeled Bananas REBORN (Eric)
Here's the official invite link:
https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/f1/65466/invitation?key=ea9c6f38d5345b11&soc_trk=lnk&ikey=c e546dfe1d6bf40b