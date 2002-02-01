Name That Football Team!

Washington Football Team to reveal new name on February 2, won't be 'Wolves' or 'RedWolves'
Team president Jason Wright made the announcement on the team's website Tuesday stating that: "We can't wait to hit the ground running with our team name and identity on a clear path -- one without distracting obstacles, legal or otherwise."
Given the team's history with the "Hogs" O-line (and the 2/2 announcement date), my first guess is: Washington Groundhogs.
What's your guess?