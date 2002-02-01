Name That Football Team!

Announcement

    Washington Football Team to reveal new name on February 2, won't be 'Wolves' or 'RedWolves'

    Team president Jason Wright made the announcement on the team's website Tuesday stating that: "We can't wait to hit the ground running with our team name and identity on a clear path -- one without distracting obstacles, legal or otherwise."
    So hey, let's see if we can figure it out. Apparently, there are trademark issues with "Wolves" and its variations, so that's out. Similarly, it would be the height of idiocy to pick a name involving humans, since they can literally take offense at anything and sue your ass. So my guess is, it will be some kind of animal.

    Given the team's history with the "Hogs" O-line (and the 2/2 announcement date), my first guess is: Washington Groundhogs.

    What's your guess?
    Apolyton's Grim Reaper 2008, 2010 & 2011
    RIP lest we forget... SG (2) and LaFayette -- Civ2 Succession Games Brothers-in-Arms
