    NFL 2021

    It's trade season, with lots of QBs changing addresses -- Stafford to the LA Rams, Goff to Detroit. Deshaun Watson wants out in Houston. Cam was not the solution in NE. Chicago cut Trubisky. Now Wentz is off to Indy to replace the retired Rivers. [Frankly, I was afraid the Bears would pursue Wentz. Dodged a bullet!] Lots of other potential QB changes this year around the league.

    I'm confident that, whatever happens, the Bears will end up with another 3rd-tier starter and struggle to get 8 or 9 wins.
