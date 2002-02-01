NFL Black Monday 2019

OK, so the annual firing day for coaches is a little quieter than usual this year. So far:
Carolina - fired Ron Rivera a few weeks ago
Cleveland - fired Freddie Kitchens last night
Washington - fired Jay Gruden in Oct.; Bill Callahan is "interim"
NY Giants - fired Pat Shurmur
Dallas - expected to "move on" from Jason Garrett, probably later today
