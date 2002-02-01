Announcement

NFL Black Monday 2019

    NFL Black Monday 2019

    OK, so the annual firing day for coaches is a little quieter than usual this year. So far:

    Carolina - fired Ron Rivera a few weeks ago
    Cleveland - fired Freddie Kitchens last night
    Washington - fired Jay Gruden in Oct.; Bill Callahan is "interim"
    NY Giants - fired Pat Shurmur
    Dallas - expected to "move on" from Jason Garrett, probably later today

