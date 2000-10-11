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Nolan is so ridiculous

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  • #1

    Nolan is so ridiculous

    I knew when I entered the cinema that I would be seeing just another stupid holly wood movie and I was not dissapointed.

    It was deliciously midiocre and I didn't know what was more prevelent: the immense cringe or the disbelief that such a stupid movie that has compleltey missed all the points of the Odussey exists now.

    Might as well X - Men or some other kids' movie.

    Deliously deplorable


    Just one thing (god there are so many goof ups its hilarous)

    You do know that homer NEVER specificallyh discrebied ΩΡΑΙΑ ΕΛΕΝΗ, beautiful helen.

    why not?

    because he knew that each man sees the ultimate beauty different;y and he didn't want to cut off anyone's imagination.

    He never ver discribed her. Nothing of her physical attributes is known. nothing. not. one. thing.


    Except this one: she has a white arms
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  • #2
    He could have went with a mongolianm dwarf with a wooden crutch and he would still have been more faithful to the original.

    However this is only a minor laugh.

    Odysseus wasn't at no given time gen z.

    and greek tales do not get to be "Adapted" to whatever current situation is percevied to exist in any clown's mind.
    They contain pnhuman dilemas and questions that remain unaltered and undiluted always pertinent to whatever the current fashion is because exactly they rest at the core of humanity.


    what kid of jerk tries to turn kirki or poenelope into a femtx 6th gebneration feminazi suicidal squade

    or make the greeks have remorse for that they did to the trojans?


    i bet he hasn't even read the trojan women

    a solid 6 (it would have been a 5 of not for the laughs of seeing an one eyed giant gollum )

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