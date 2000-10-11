Nolan is so ridiculous

I knew when I entered the cinema that I would be seeing just another stupid holly wood movie and I was not dissapointed.
It was deliciously midiocre and I didn't know what was more prevelent: the immense cringe or the disbelief that such a stupid movie that has compleltey missed all the points of the Odussey exists now.
Might as well X - Men or some other kids' movie.
Deliously deplorable
Just one thing (god there are so many goof ups its hilarous)
You do know that homer NEVER specificallyh discrebied ΩΡΑΙΑ ΕΛΕΝΗ, beautiful helen.
why not?
because he knew that each man sees the ultimate beauty different;y and he didn't want to cut off anyone's imagination.
He never ver discribed her. Nothing of her physical attributes is known. nothing. not. one. thing.
Except this one: she has a white arms
It was deliciously midiocre and I didn't know what was more prevelent: the immense cringe or the disbelief that such a stupid movie that has compleltey missed all the points of the Odussey exists now.
Might as well X - Men or some other kids' movie.
Deliously deplorable
Just one thing (god there are so many goof ups its hilarous)
You do know that homer NEVER specificallyh discrebied ΩΡΑΙΑ ΕΛΕΝΗ, beautiful helen.
why not?
because he knew that each man sees the ultimate beauty different;y and he didn't want to cut off anyone's imagination.
He never ver discribed her. Nothing of her physical attributes is known. nothing. not. one. thing.
Except this one: she has a white arms
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