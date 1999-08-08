Announcement

How to suck up to Trump

    How to suck up to Trump

    Everybody is learning that if you suck up to him, you can get whatever you want. He is SOOOOOOO easy.

    The latest example if FIFA
    They give him some made up first time ever Peace Prize, and all of a sudden he is demanding that American Football changes its name because Soccer already took it.

    Let's guess what the results would be if you asked Americans if Football needs to rename itself. We all know the answer to that one
    Keep on Civin'
    RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O
  • #2
    We have a long standing tradition at my family foundation, the Chang Family Trust. We have the very prestigious price for “Best President Ever”. Shall I announce that Trump is a finalist?
    “It is no use trying to 'see through' first principles. If you see through everything, then everything is transparent. But a wholly transparent world is an invisible world. To 'see through' all things is the same as not to see.”

    ― C.S. Lewis, The Abolition of Man

