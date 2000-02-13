Announcement

AI AAHZ

X
    AI AAHZ

    So I'm pretty sure Poly has been around so long that an AI can replicate this entire forum, and its members, down to posting styles and even rivalries. This next track was made completely by AI. Imagine the possibilities.

    AAHZ WILL LIVE LONGER THAN ME LOL

  #2
    REAL OR NOT?
    #3
      BUT AUTHENTIC AAHZ POSTS WILL BE GOLDEN
      #4
        BECAUSE IM ALLOWED TO
        #5
          Im just goofin around now. But ya imagine an AI Apolyton forum. I want to see "AI Paiktis"
          #6
            Some of the more "MAGA" types around here need an AS...or Grok of ****. Same thing.
            Speaking of Erith:

            "It's not twinned with anywhere, but it does have a suicide pact with Dagenham" - Linda Smith

