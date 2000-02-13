Login or Sign Up
The Altera Centauri collection has been brought up to date by Darsnan. It comprises every decent scenario he's been able to find anywhere on the web, going back over 20 years.
https://apolyton.net/forum/other-gam...rio-repository
-Check it out, and
enjoy some excellent Alpha Centauri/Alien Crossfire action
.
25 themes/skins/styles are now available to members. Check the select drop-down at the bottom-left of each page.
Call To Power 2 Cradle 3+ mod in progress: https://apolyton.net/forum/other-games/call-to-power-2/ctp2-creation/9437883-making-cradle-3-fully-compatible-with-the-apolyton-edition
ZEE
Jack of All Thrades
Join Date:
13 Feb 2000
Posts:
13975
Share
Tweet
#1
AI AAHZ
Today, 15:17
So I'm pretty sure Poly has been around so long that an AI can replicate this entire forum, and its members, down to posting styles and even rivalries. This next track was made completely by AI. Imagine the possibilities.
AAHZ WILL LIVE LONGER THAN ME LOL
Order of the Fly
ZEE
Jack of All Thrades
Join Date:
13 Feb 2000
Posts:
13975
Share
Tweet
#2
Today, 15:34
REAL OR NOT?
Order of the Fly
ZEE
Jack of All Thrades
Join Date:
13 Feb 2000
Posts:
13975
Share
Tweet
#3
Today, 15:49
BUT AUTHENTIC AAHZ POSTS WILL BE GOLDEN
Order of the Fly
ZEE
Jack of All Thrades
Join Date:
13 Feb 2000
Posts:
13975
Share
Tweet
#4
Today, 16:18
BECAUSE IM ALLOWED TO
Order of the Fly
ZEE
Jack of All Thrades
Join Date:
13 Feb 2000
Posts:
13975
Share
Tweet
#5
Today, 16:29
Im just goofin around now. But ya imagine an AI Apolyton forum. I want to see "AI Paiktis"
Order of the Fly
Provost Harrison
Deity
Join Date:
03 Feb 2000
Posts:
18304
Share
Tweet
#6
Today, 17:54
Some of the more "MAGA" types around here need an AS...or Grok of ****. Same thing.
Speaking of Erith
:
"It's not twinned with anywhere, but it does have a suicide pact with Dagenham" -
Linda Smith
