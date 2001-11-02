Announcement

28 points

    28 points

    So, as the Fincial times goes, the points are as follows:
    Annotated: the full text of Donald Trump’s 28-point Ukraine-Russia peace plan
    https://www.ft.com/content/44d1c236-2a47-48e2-8638-0153db9e6a4b
    Draft agreement has shocked Europe and is unlikely to satisfy Kyiv or Moscow


    First of all the Russian reply to the suggested points:

    1. Ukraine’s sovereignty will be confirmed.

    Sure.

    2. A comprehensive and comprehensive [sic] non-aggression agreement will be concluded between Russia, Ukraine and Europe. All ambiguities of the last 30 years will be considered settled.
    No problemo.

    3. It is expected that Russia will not invade neighbouring countries and NATO will not expand further.

    Excellent!

    4. A dialogue will be held between Russia and NATO, mediated by the United States, to resolve all security issues and create conditions for de-escalation in order to ensure global security and increase opportunities for cooperation and future economic development.

    Finally!

    5. Ukraine will receive reliable security guarantees.

    Any time!

    6. The size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be limited to 600,000 personnel.

    It is too little comparing to the modern 800 000+, but we may think about it.


    7. Ukraine agrees to enshrine in its constitution that it will not join NATO, and NATO agrees to include in its statutes a provision that Ukraine will not be admitted in the future.

    Great to hear that finally!

    8. NATO agrees not to station troops in Ukraine.

    Thumbs up!

    9. European fighter jets will be stationed in Poland.

    No problem with that, they are already there.

    10. US guarantee:
    The US will receive compensation for the guarantee.
    If Ukraine invades Russia, it will lose the guarantee.
    If Russia invades Ukraine, in addition to a decisive coordinated military response, all global sanctions will be reinstated, recognition of the new territory and all other benefits of this deal will be revoked.
    If Ukraine launches a missile at Moscow or St. Petersburg without cause, the security guarantee will be deemed invalid.

    Without what case? And why only Moscow and St. Petersburg? Hitting other Russian cities with missiles would be ok?
    (fire the idiot who wrote this point)     ​​​​​

    11. Ukraine is eligible for EU membership and will receive short-term preferential access to the European market while this issue is being considered.

    No problem at all!

    12. A powerful global package of measures to rebuild Ukraine, including but not limited to:
    a. The creation of a Ukraine Development Fund to invest in fast-growing industries, including technology, data centres, and artificial intelligence.
    b. The United States will cooperate with Ukraine to jointly rebuild, develop, modernise, and operate Ukraine’s gas infrastructure, including pipelines and storage facilities.
    c. Joint efforts to rehabilitate war-affected areas for the restoration, reconstruction and modernisation of cities and residential areas.
    d. Infrastructure development.
    e. Extraction of minerals and natural resources.
    f. The World Bank will develop a special financing package to accelerate these efforts.

    Blah-blah-blah which means USA will bleed Ukraine dry, but we are OK with that.


    13. Russia will be reintegrated into the global economy:
    a. The lifting of sanctions will be discussed and agreed upon in stages and on a case-by-case basis.
    b. The United States will enter into a long-term economic cooperation agreement for mutual development in the areas of energy, natural resources, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, data centres, rare earth metal extraction projects in the Arctic, and other mutually beneficial corporate opportunities.
    c. Russia will be invited to rejoin the G8.

    Ok, but not that we dream about G8, we have our own BRICS now, wich is bigger than G7 in any terms.


    14. Frozen funds will be used as follows: $100 billion in frozen Russian assets will be invested in US-led efforts to rebuild and invest in Ukraine.

    Go FK yourself!
    You should return all of our money stolen by you!


    The US will receive 50% of the profits from this venture.

    In your wet dreams!

    Europe will add $100 billion to increase the amount of investment available for Ukraine’s reconstruction.
    Whatever!

    The remainder of the frozen Russian funds will be invested in a separate US-Russian investment vehicle that will implement joint projects in specific areas. This fund will be aimed at strengthening relations and increasing common interests to create a strong incentive not to return to conflict.

    We rotate such American suggestions on our Russian dick.

    If you like we can buy Donbass and Novorossia (like we have bought Kiev once) for a hard currency, but it should be internationally recognized - once and forever!

    15. A joint American-Russian working group on security issues will be established to promote and ensure compliance with all provisions of this agreement.

    Great!

    16. Russia will enshrine in law its policy of non-aggression towards Europe and Ukraine.

    Piece of cake. We never had and do not have an intention to invide Europe. Anyone with a little bit of knowledge of history knows that.

    17. The United States and Russia will agree to extend the validity of treaties on the non-proliferation and control of nuclear weapons, including the START I Treaty.

    A good thing suggested by us, despite we have a nuclear superiority over USA.


    18. Ukraine agrees to be a non-nuclear state in accordance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

    What the hell else it could be? All the nuclear missiles they had after the fall of the Soviet Union were managed from Moscow anyway. Their shouts and whines that they have abandoned their nuclear status in exchange for Budapest memorandum is nothing, but a lies, because they have NEVER had control over nuclear missiles stationed at Ukraine. They could only be launched from Moscow, because USSR had a central command.

    19. The Zaporizhzhya [sic] Nuclear Power Plant will be launched under the supervision of the IAEA, and the electricity produced will be distributed equally between Russia and Ukraine — 50:50.

    No problem with that.


    20. Both countries undertake to implement educational programmes in schools and society aimed at promoting understanding and tolerance of different cultures and eliminating racism and prejudice:
    a. Ukraine will adopt EU rules on religious tolerance and the protection of linguistic minorities.
    b. Both countries will agree to abolish all discriminatory measures and guarantee the rights of Ukrainian and Russian media and education.
    c. All Nazi ideology and activities must be rejected and prohibited.

    W    e won't do a thing to fulfill this point, because there is no ANY descrimination of Ukranian language - it is one of the state languages of the Russian Federation. And we never descriminated Christian faith on our territory.
    It is Ukraine wh had banned Russian language and Christian faith, seized, robbed and pillaged hundreds of Christian Cathedral, Churches and Monasteries and threw over two hundred Christian priests to jail.
    We are a normal people unlike those mad Nazi dogs.

    21. Territories:
    a. Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk will be recognised as de facto Russian, including by the United States.

    Well, thank you very much for a clear fact.
    Like we care if you recognize them de-juro or de-facto.

    b. Kherson and Zaporizhzhia will be frozen along the line of contact, which will mean de facto recognition along the line of contact.

    That is a doubtful point.
    Your proxy faces a crushing defeat and we can take all of it with a time, why we should surrender a part of territry which ours according the Russian Constitution?


    c. Russia will relinquish other agreed territories it controls outside the five regions.
    d. Ukrainian forces will withdraw from the part of Donetsk Oblast that they currently control, and this withdrawal zone will be considered a neutral demilitarised buffer zone, internationally recognised as territory belonging to the Russian Federation. Russian forces will not enter this demilitarised zone.

    Fair enough.

    22. After agreeing on future territorial arrangements, both the Russian Federation and Ukraine undertake not to change these arrangements by force. Any security guarantees will not apply in the event of a breach of this commitment.

    It is a normal practice so - yes.

    23. Russia will not prevent Ukraine from using the Dnieper River for commercial activities, and agreements will be reached on the free transport of grain across the Black Sea.
    No problem at all.

    24. A humanitarian committee will be established to resolve outstanding issues:
    a. All remaining prisoners and bodies will be exchanged on an ‘all for all’ basis.
    b. All civilian detainees and hostages will be returned, including children.
    c. A family reunification programme will be implemented.
    d. Measures will be taken to alleviate the suffering of the victims of the conflict.

    How about rapists and murderers who had confessed they have raped, torturered and murdered? We should give them too to be greeted as a true Nazi heroes at Kiev?


    25. Ukraine will hold elections in 100 days.

    Way to go! Farewell, Zelya! It is time for you to go to Florida where you have a real estate.
    (But something tells me he will be killed by his own Nazi scums much earlier - just to blame Russia for his death. Though we would preffer to see him hanged after a trial).
    But in general this point is ok!

    26. All parties involved in this conflict will receive full amnesty for their actions during the war and agree not to make any claims or consider any complaints in the future.

    Exclude rapists, sadists and other Nazi scum and it will be ok.


    27. This agreement will be legally binding. Its implementation will be monitored and guaranteed by the Peace Council, headed by President Donald J. Trump. Sanctions will be imposed for violations.

    Whatever you wish, your Majesty!


    28. Once all parties agree to this memorandum, the ceasefire will take effect immediately after both sides retreat to agreed points to begin implementation of the agreement.​

    Care to explain why the winning side should accept a ceasefire after a memorandum​ (which is a declaration of intentions)?
  #2
    Ukrainian reply to the 28 points all together:


    Go fk yourself! We will never accept of anything from that!


    p.s. Give us more money for a golden toilets.​

    #3
      See, you get to 3 and you see the Putin logic creep in again. NATO is applied to by sovereign nations, and Russian aggression has pushed them into joining. Look at Scandinavia for example or the Baltics.

      And we've seen plenty about Russia "not invading" but you've not been great at that, have you?

      Just because Daddy Trump falls for this crap doesn't mean anyone else doesn't see it for the transparent act it is - to give Russia time to breath and rebuild before starting all over again. You want all sanctions lifted and for Russia to be reintegrated into "the world". Well, no one trusts you. It's not like Germany after WWII which was desolate and the Nazi regime destroyed, Putin and his apparatus are still in place.

      Why would anyone trust this? Only Trump because he's an absolute moron.
      Speaking of Erith:

      "It's not twinned with anywhere, but it does have a suicide pact with Dagenham" - Linda Smith
      #4
        Originally posted by Serb View Post
        Ukrainian reply to the 28 points all together:


        Go fk yourself! We will never accept of anything from that!


        p.s. Give us more money for a golden toilets.​
        Corruption should be sought out and dealt with where found. Now tell me, is Russia corruption free, or are you just going to change the definition of what corruption is Serb?
        Speaking of Erith:

        "It's not twinned with anywhere, but it does have a suicide pact with Dagenham" - Linda Smith

        #5
          Modern Ukraine is what Russia was in the "wild 90's".
          They have stuck in the history.
          Comparing to Ukraine or your Godfarting Europian Union Russia is so innocent now.

            But since you are from UK, we are twice innocent in comparison.

            Comment

            #7
              yeah it's trump's putin's plan it won't go forward.

              trump just doens't want to lose some financial interests and the time to reitatrate the sanctions against russia is close at hand.
              so he presents a stupid plan, written by putin,


              it is rejected.

              ukraine just plays along so it doesn't give the US the chance to say hey see ukraine doesn't want to sign (her death warrant) and freeze the russian sanctions


              the "plan" will be thrown in the garbage and soon

                #8
                Oh, common!!! These are a pocket money for them.
                Zelensky transfers to Saudi Arabia 150 million EVERY MONTH.
                The guy is a billionaire, thanks to your Western stupidity.
                Do you honestly think this scandal and new Trump peace plan is just a coincidence?
                Common!
                That was just a warning to Zelenski - if you don't accept, I'll show to everyone how much you have really stolen.

                You have supported a corrupt nazi fkhead for many years!

                And you can take my words to the bank - this is just a beginning. No matter what will happen next, Donald will use this corrupt case to destroy the corrupt Democrats in us, because they surely had their share of corruption. Ukraine is a puppet and its so-called anti-corruption bureau is controlled by USA BY THE LAW!
                Once again - BY THE LAW!
                When Zelensky tried to bring anti-corruption bodies of Ukraine to his command few months ago, the rest of American bodies have put "protesters" to the streets like they did at Maidan in 2013. The Ukranian idiot didn't get the first warning. What else could you expect from a professional clown (a clown is his first profession and only a clown people could elect a clown to be their leaders).
                Pathetic fks!​

                  #9
                  yeah it's trump's putin's plan it won't go forward.

                  trump just doens't want to lose some financial interests and the time to reitatrate the sanctions against russia is close at hand.
                  so he presents a stupid plan, written by putin,


                  it is rejected.

                  ukraine just plays along so it doesn't give the US the chance to say hey see ukraine doesn't want to sign (her death warrant) and freeze the russian sanctions


                  the "plan" will be thrown in the garbage and soon
                  And what is your plan, jackass (looking at your avatar)?

                    I am sure the World needs a revelation from the one once known as Paiktis (untill he had lost his face).

                      #11
                      Modern Ukraine is what Russia was in the "wild 90's".
                      They have stuck in the history.
                      Comparing to Ukraine or your Godfarting Europian Union Russia is so innocent now.
                      Originally posted by Serb View Post
                      But since you are from UK, we are twice innocent in comparison.
                      You do talk a lot of nonsense Serb...started the vodka early today?
                      Speaking of Erith:

                      "It's not twinned with anywhere, but it does have a suicide pact with Dagenham" - Linda Smith

                        #12
                        yeah it's trump's putin's plan it won't go forward.

                        trump just doens't want to lose some financial interests and the time to reitatrate the sanctions against russia is close at hand.
                        so he presents a stupid plan, written by putin,


                        it is rejected.

                        ukraine just plays along so it doesn't give the US the chance to say hey see ukraine doesn't want to sign (her death warrant) and freeze the russian sanctions


                        the "plan" will be thrown in the garbage and soon
                        Trump just cares about getting some awful gaudy tower in the middle of Moscow with the name Trump on it.
                        Speaking of Erith:

                        "It's not twinned with anywhere, but it does have a suicide pact with Dagenham" - Linda Smith

                          #13



                          You do talk a lot of nonsense Serb...started the vodka early today?
                          I speak the truth, you fart to the pound and running around happy like a true idiot.


                          p.s I don't drink vodka.

                            #14

                            Trump just cares about getting some awful gaudy tower in the middle of Moscow with the name Trump on it.
                            He can get it anytime he wishes. Nobody would complain here. He doesn't need to do something in Russia's favor for that.

                              #15
                              Indifference is Bliss

