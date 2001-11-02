So, as the Fincial times goes, the points are as follows:
First of all the Russian reply to the suggested points:
1. Ukraine’s sovereignty will be confirmed.
Sure.
2. A comprehensive and comprehensive [sic] non-aggression agreement will be concluded between Russia, Ukraine and Europe. All ambiguities of the last 30 years will be considered settled.
No problemo.
3. It is expected that Russia will not invade neighbouring countries and NATO will not expand further.
Excellent!
4. A dialogue will be held between Russia and NATO, mediated by the United States, to resolve all security issues and create conditions for de-escalation in order to ensure global security and increase opportunities for cooperation and future economic development.
Finally!
5. Ukraine will receive reliable security guarantees.
Any time!
6. The size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be limited to 600,000 personnel.
It is too little comparing to the modern 800 000+, but we may think about it.
7. Ukraine agrees to enshrine in its constitution that it will not join NATO, and NATO agrees to include in its statutes a provision that Ukraine will not be admitted in the future.
Great to hear that finally!
8. NATO agrees not to station troops in Ukraine.
Thumbs up!
9. European fighter jets will be stationed in Poland.
No problem with that, they are already there.
10. US guarantee:
The US will receive compensation for the guarantee.
If Ukraine invades Russia, it will lose the guarantee.
If Russia invades Ukraine, in addition to a decisive coordinated military response, all global sanctions will be reinstated, recognition of the new territory and all other benefits of this deal will be revoked.
If Ukraine launches a missile at Moscow or St. Petersburg without cause, the security guarantee will be deemed invalid.
Without what case? And why only Moscow and St. Petersburg? Hitting other Russian cities with missiles would be ok?
(fire the idiot who wrote this point)
11. Ukraine is eligible for EU membership and will receive short-term preferential access to the European market while this issue is being considered.
No problem at all!
12. A powerful global package of measures to rebuild Ukraine, including but not limited to:
a. The creation of a Ukraine Development Fund to invest in fast-growing industries, including technology, data centres, and artificial intelligence.
b. The United States will cooperate with Ukraine to jointly rebuild, develop, modernise, and operate Ukraine’s gas infrastructure, including pipelines and storage facilities.
c. Joint efforts to rehabilitate war-affected areas for the restoration, reconstruction and modernisation of cities and residential areas.
d. Infrastructure development.
e. Extraction of minerals and natural resources.
f. The World Bank will develop a special financing package to accelerate these efforts.
Blah-blah-blah which means USA will bleed Ukraine dry, but we are OK with that.
13. Russia will be reintegrated into the global economy:
a. The lifting of sanctions will be discussed and agreed upon in stages and on a case-by-case basis.
b. The United States will enter into a long-term economic cooperation agreement for mutual development in the areas of energy, natural resources, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, data centres, rare earth metal extraction projects in the Arctic, and other mutually beneficial corporate opportunities.
c. Russia will be invited to rejoin the G8.
Ok, but not that we dream about G8, we have our own BRICS now, wich is bigger than G7 in any terms.
14. Frozen funds will be used as follows: $100 billion in frozen Russian assets will be invested in US-led efforts to rebuild and invest in Ukraine.
Go FK yourself!
You should return all of our money stolen by you!
The US will receive 50% of the profits from this venture.
In your wet dreams!
Europe will add $100 billion to increase the amount of investment available for Ukraine’s reconstruction.
Whatever!
The remainder of the frozen Russian funds will be invested in a separate US-Russian investment vehicle that will implement joint projects in specific areas. This fund will be aimed at strengthening relations and increasing common interests to create a strong incentive not to return to conflict.
We rotate such American suggestions on our Russian dick.
If you like we can buy Donbass and Novorossia (like we have bought Kiev once) for a hard currency, but it should be internationally recognized - once and forever!
15. A joint American-Russian working group on security issues will be established to promote and ensure compliance with all provisions of this agreement.
Great!
16. Russia will enshrine in law its policy of non-aggression towards Europe and Ukraine.
Piece of cake. We never had and do not have an intention to invide Europe. Anyone with a little bit of knowledge of history knows that.
17. The United States and Russia will agree to extend the validity of treaties on the non-proliferation and control of nuclear weapons, including the START I Treaty.
A good thing suggested by us, despite we have a nuclear superiority over USA.
18. Ukraine agrees to be a non-nuclear state in accordance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.
What the hell else it could be? All the nuclear missiles they had after the fall of the Soviet Union were managed from Moscow anyway. Their shouts and whines that they have abandoned their nuclear status in exchange for Budapest memorandum is nothing, but a lies, because they have NEVER had control over nuclear missiles stationed at Ukraine. They could only be launched from Moscow, because USSR had a central command.
19. The Zaporizhzhya [sic] Nuclear Power Plant will be launched under the supervision of the IAEA, and the electricity produced will be distributed equally between Russia and Ukraine — 50:50.
No problem with that.
20. Both countries undertake to implement educational programmes in schools and society aimed at promoting understanding and tolerance of different cultures and eliminating racism and prejudice:
a. Ukraine will adopt EU rules on religious tolerance and the protection of linguistic minorities.
b. Both countries will agree to abolish all discriminatory measures and guarantee the rights of Ukrainian and Russian media and education.
c. All Nazi ideology and activities must be rejected and prohibited.
We won't do a thing to fulfill this point, because there is no ANY descrimination of Ukranian language - it is one of the state languages of the Russian Federation. And we never descriminated Christian faith on our territory.
It is Ukraine wh had banned Russian language and Christian faith, seized, robbed and pillaged hundreds of Christian Cathedral, Churches and Monasteries and threw over two hundred Christian priests to jail.
We are a normal people unlike those mad Nazi dogs.
21. Territories:
a. Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk will be recognised as de facto Russian, including by the United States.
Well, thank you very much for a clear fact.
Like we care if you recognize them de-juro or de-facto.
b. Kherson and Zaporizhzhia will be frozen along the line of contact, which will mean de facto recognition along the line of contact.
That is a doubtful point.
Your proxy faces a crushing defeat and we can take all of it with a time, why we should surrender a part of territry which ours according the Russian Constitution?
c. Russia will relinquish other agreed territories it controls outside the five regions.
d. Ukrainian forces will withdraw from the part of Donetsk Oblast that they currently control, and this withdrawal zone will be considered a neutral demilitarised buffer zone, internationally recognised as territory belonging to the Russian Federation. Russian forces will not enter this demilitarised zone.
Fair enough.
22. After agreeing on future territorial arrangements, both the Russian Federation and Ukraine undertake not to change these arrangements by force. Any security guarantees will not apply in the event of a breach of this commitment.
It is a normal practice so - yes.
23. Russia will not prevent Ukraine from using the Dnieper River for commercial activities, and agreements will be reached on the free transport of grain across the Black Sea.
No problem at all.
24. A humanitarian committee will be established to resolve outstanding issues:
a. All remaining prisoners and bodies will be exchanged on an ‘all for all’ basis.
b. All civilian detainees and hostages will be returned, including children.
c. A family reunification programme will be implemented.
d. Measures will be taken to alleviate the suffering of the victims of the conflict.
How about rapists and murderers who had confessed they have raped, torturered and murdered? We should give them too to be greeted as a true Nazi heroes at Kiev?
25. Ukraine will hold elections in 100 days.
Way to go! Farewell, Zelya! It is time for you to go to Florida where you have a real estate.
(But something tells me he will be killed by his own Nazi scums much earlier - just to blame Russia for his death. Though we would preffer to see him hanged after a trial).
But in general this point is ok!
26. All parties involved in this conflict will receive full amnesty for their actions during the war and agree not to make any claims or consider any complaints in the future.
Exclude rapists, sadists and other Nazi scum and it will be ok.
27. This agreement will be legally binding. Its implementation will be monitored and guaranteed by the Peace Council, headed by President Donald J. Trump. Sanctions will be imposed for violations.
Whatever you wish, your Majesty!
28. Once all parties agree to this memorandum, the ceasefire will take effect immediately after both sides retreat to agreed points to begin implementation of the agreement.
Care to explain why the winning side should accept a ceasefire after a memorandum (which is a declaration of intentions)?
First of all the Russian reply to the suggested points:
1. Ukraine’s sovereignty will be confirmed.
Sure.
2. A comprehensive and comprehensive [sic] non-aggression agreement will be concluded between Russia, Ukraine and Europe. All ambiguities of the last 30 years will be considered settled.
No problemo.
3. It is expected that Russia will not invade neighbouring countries and NATO will not expand further.
Excellent!
4. A dialogue will be held between Russia and NATO, mediated by the United States, to resolve all security issues and create conditions for de-escalation in order to ensure global security and increase opportunities for cooperation and future economic development.
Finally!
5. Ukraine will receive reliable security guarantees.
Any time!
6. The size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be limited to 600,000 personnel.
It is too little comparing to the modern 800 000+, but we may think about it.
7. Ukraine agrees to enshrine in its constitution that it will not join NATO, and NATO agrees to include in its statutes a provision that Ukraine will not be admitted in the future.
Great to hear that finally!
8. NATO agrees not to station troops in Ukraine.
Thumbs up!
9. European fighter jets will be stationed in Poland.
No problem with that, they are already there.
10. US guarantee:
The US will receive compensation for the guarantee.
If Ukraine invades Russia, it will lose the guarantee.
If Russia invades Ukraine, in addition to a decisive coordinated military response, all global sanctions will be reinstated, recognition of the new territory and all other benefits of this deal will be revoked.
If Ukraine launches a missile at Moscow or St. Petersburg without cause, the security guarantee will be deemed invalid.
Without what case? And why only Moscow and St. Petersburg? Hitting other Russian cities with missiles would be ok?
(fire the idiot who wrote this point)
11. Ukraine is eligible for EU membership and will receive short-term preferential access to the European market while this issue is being considered.
No problem at all!
12. A powerful global package of measures to rebuild Ukraine, including but not limited to:
a. The creation of a Ukraine Development Fund to invest in fast-growing industries, including technology, data centres, and artificial intelligence.
b. The United States will cooperate with Ukraine to jointly rebuild, develop, modernise, and operate Ukraine’s gas infrastructure, including pipelines and storage facilities.
c. Joint efforts to rehabilitate war-affected areas for the restoration, reconstruction and modernisation of cities and residential areas.
d. Infrastructure development.
e. Extraction of minerals and natural resources.
f. The World Bank will develop a special financing package to accelerate these efforts.
Blah-blah-blah which means USA will bleed Ukraine dry, but we are OK with that.
13. Russia will be reintegrated into the global economy:
a. The lifting of sanctions will be discussed and agreed upon in stages and on a case-by-case basis.
b. The United States will enter into a long-term economic cooperation agreement for mutual development in the areas of energy, natural resources, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, data centres, rare earth metal extraction projects in the Arctic, and other mutually beneficial corporate opportunities.
c. Russia will be invited to rejoin the G8.
Ok, but not that we dream about G8, we have our own BRICS now, wich is bigger than G7 in any terms.
14. Frozen funds will be used as follows: $100 billion in frozen Russian assets will be invested in US-led efforts to rebuild and invest in Ukraine.
Go FK yourself!
You should return all of our money stolen by you!
The US will receive 50% of the profits from this venture.
In your wet dreams!
Europe will add $100 billion to increase the amount of investment available for Ukraine’s reconstruction.
Whatever!
The remainder of the frozen Russian funds will be invested in a separate US-Russian investment vehicle that will implement joint projects in specific areas. This fund will be aimed at strengthening relations and increasing common interests to create a strong incentive not to return to conflict.
We rotate such American suggestions on our Russian dick.
If you like we can buy Donbass and Novorossia (like we have bought Kiev once) for a hard currency, but it should be internationally recognized - once and forever!
15. A joint American-Russian working group on security issues will be established to promote and ensure compliance with all provisions of this agreement.
Great!
16. Russia will enshrine in law its policy of non-aggression towards Europe and Ukraine.
Piece of cake. We never had and do not have an intention to invide Europe. Anyone with a little bit of knowledge of history knows that.
17. The United States and Russia will agree to extend the validity of treaties on the non-proliferation and control of nuclear weapons, including the START I Treaty.
A good thing suggested by us, despite we have a nuclear superiority over USA.
18. Ukraine agrees to be a non-nuclear state in accordance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.
What the hell else it could be? All the nuclear missiles they had after the fall of the Soviet Union were managed from Moscow anyway. Their shouts and whines that they have abandoned their nuclear status in exchange for Budapest memorandum is nothing, but a lies, because they have NEVER had control over nuclear missiles stationed at Ukraine. They could only be launched from Moscow, because USSR had a central command.
19. The Zaporizhzhya [sic] Nuclear Power Plant will be launched under the supervision of the IAEA, and the electricity produced will be distributed equally between Russia and Ukraine — 50:50.
No problem with that.
20. Both countries undertake to implement educational programmes in schools and society aimed at promoting understanding and tolerance of different cultures and eliminating racism and prejudice:
a. Ukraine will adopt EU rules on religious tolerance and the protection of linguistic minorities.
b. Both countries will agree to abolish all discriminatory measures and guarantee the rights of Ukrainian and Russian media and education.
c. All Nazi ideology and activities must be rejected and prohibited.
We won't do a thing to fulfill this point, because there is no ANY descrimination of Ukranian language - it is one of the state languages of the Russian Federation. And we never descriminated Christian faith on our territory.
It is Ukraine wh had banned Russian language and Christian faith, seized, robbed and pillaged hundreds of Christian Cathedral, Churches and Monasteries and threw over two hundred Christian priests to jail.
We are a normal people unlike those mad Nazi dogs.
21. Territories:
a. Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk will be recognised as de facto Russian, including by the United States.
Well, thank you very much for a clear fact.
Like we care if you recognize them de-juro or de-facto.
b. Kherson and Zaporizhzhia will be frozen along the line of contact, which will mean de facto recognition along the line of contact.
That is a doubtful point.
Your proxy faces a crushing defeat and we can take all of it with a time, why we should surrender a part of territry which ours according the Russian Constitution?
c. Russia will relinquish other agreed territories it controls outside the five regions.
d. Ukrainian forces will withdraw from the part of Donetsk Oblast that they currently control, and this withdrawal zone will be considered a neutral demilitarised buffer zone, internationally recognised as territory belonging to the Russian Federation. Russian forces will not enter this demilitarised zone.
Fair enough.
22. After agreeing on future territorial arrangements, both the Russian Federation and Ukraine undertake not to change these arrangements by force. Any security guarantees will not apply in the event of a breach of this commitment.
It is a normal practice so - yes.
23. Russia will not prevent Ukraine from using the Dnieper River for commercial activities, and agreements will be reached on the free transport of grain across the Black Sea.
No problem at all.
24. A humanitarian committee will be established to resolve outstanding issues:
a. All remaining prisoners and bodies will be exchanged on an ‘all for all’ basis.
b. All civilian detainees and hostages will be returned, including children.
c. A family reunification programme will be implemented.
d. Measures will be taken to alleviate the suffering of the victims of the conflict.
How about rapists and murderers who had confessed they have raped, torturered and murdered? We should give them too to be greeted as a true Nazi heroes at Kiev?
25. Ukraine will hold elections in 100 days.
Way to go! Farewell, Zelya! It is time for you to go to Florida where you have a real estate.
(But something tells me he will be killed by his own Nazi scums much earlier - just to blame Russia for his death. Though we would preffer to see him hanged after a trial).
But in general this point is ok!
26. All parties involved in this conflict will receive full amnesty for their actions during the war and agree not to make any claims or consider any complaints in the future.
Exclude rapists, sadists and other Nazi scum and it will be ok.
27. This agreement will be legally binding. Its implementation will be monitored and guaranteed by the Peace Council, headed by President Donald J. Trump. Sanctions will be imposed for violations.
Whatever you wish, your Majesty!
28. Once all parties agree to this memorandum, the ceasefire will take effect immediately after both sides retreat to agreed points to begin implementation of the agreement.
Care to explain why the winning side should accept a ceasefire after a memorandum (which is a declaration of intentions)?
Comment