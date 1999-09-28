At least in NYC, NEVER forget is 24 years.
Announcement
Collapse
No announcement yet.
As it turns out, never is finite
Collapse
X
Collapse
-
-
-
-
-
Filter
new posts
-
As it turns out, never is finiteLife is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
"Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ BraindeadTags: None
-
Well that's some racist, Islamophobic garbage.Click here if you're having trouble sleeping.
"We confess our little faults to persuade people that we have no large ones." - François de La Rochefoucauld
- Likes 1
-
Why do you think so? At least I started the thread this time.Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
"Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead
Comment
-
"Hmmm the citizens of a city where terrorists killed 3000 of their own don't care that they just elected a mayor who practices the ~same~ religion as the terrorists!!! How can that be??? It must be because they forgot, unlike me, some ****aroo from Texas."Click here if you're having trouble sleeping.
"We confess our little faults to persuade people that we have no large ones." - François de La Rochefoucauld
Comment
-
I see. It's the opinion of a Texaphobic. Ok.Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
"Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead
Comment
-
160 years ago, Texans killed 365,000 Americans because they hated American freedom (the freedom to not be a slave, that is). Can you blame me?Click here if you're having trouble sleeping.
"We confess our little faults to persuade people that we have no large ones." - François de La Rochefoucauld
- Likes 1
Comment
-
-
Originally posted by Lorizael View Post160 years ago, Texans killed 365,000 Americans because they hated American freedom (the freedom to not be a slave, that is). Can you blame me?Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
"Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead
Comment
-
-
-
Did you happen to see Mamdani's acceptance speech on CNN, or elsewhere?
Even Atheists, Socialists and Furries should be concerned. That encompasses most at Poly. CNN was and they embody all of the aforementioned.Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
"Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead
Comment
-
Originally posted by A Declaration of the Causes which Impel the State of Texas to Secede from the Federal UnionIn [America], the people have formed themselves into a great sectional party, now strong enough in numbers to control the affairs of each of those States, based upon an unnatural feeling of hostility to these Southern States and their beneficent and patriarchal system of African slavery, proclaiming the debasing doctrine of equality of all men, irrespective of race or color-- a doctrine at war with nature, in opposition to the experience of mankind, and in violation of the plainest revelations of Divine Law. They demand the abolition of negro slavery throughout the confederacy, the recognition of political equality between the white and negro races, and avow their determination to press on their crusade against us, so long as a negro slave remains in these States.
...
We hold as undeniable truths that the governments of the various States, and of the confederacy itself, were established exclusively by the white race, for themselves and their posterity; that the African race had no agency in their establishment; that they were rightfully held and regarded as an inferior and dependent race, and in that condition only could their existence in this country be rendered beneficial or tolerable.
That in this free government all white men are and of right ought to be entitled to equal civil and political rights; that the servitude of the African race, as existing in these States, is mutually beneficial to both bond and free, and is abundantly authorized and justified by the experience of mankind, and the revealed will of the Almighty Creator, as recognized by all Christian nations; while the destruction of the existing relations between the two races, as advocated by our sectional enemies, would bring inevitable calamities upon both and desolation upon the fifteen slave-holding states.Click here if you're having trouble sleeping.
"We confess our little faults to persuade people that we have no large ones." - François de La Rochefoucauld
Comment
-
5% of all Southern states had any slaves.
Blacks, Native Americans or whoever.
It's not like the North didn't have Irish,Chinese or whoever as indentured servants, paying customer stores. There have always been slaves. Pharaohs didn't build their own tombs.
Think what you want, but the average person couldn't have cared less about the slavery issue.Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
"Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead
Comment
-
Think what you want, but the average person couldn't have cared less about the slavery issue.Click here if you're having trouble sleeping.
"We confess our little faults to persuade people that we have no large ones." - François de La Rochefoucauld
Comment
-
5% of all Southern states had any slaves.
Blacks, Native Americans or whoever.
It's not like the North didn't have Irish,Chinese or whoever as indentured servants, paying customer stores. There have always been slaves. Pharaohs didn't build their own tombs.
Think what you want, but the average person couldn't have cared less about the slavery issue."
- Likes 1
Comment
Comment