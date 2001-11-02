Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

A gas station

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 5
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous 1 2 3 4 5 template Next
  • #1

    A gas station

    With technologies npbpdy else has.

    (Suck it, bakward suckers)


    Russia tested new nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile

    Russia tests nuclear-powered Poseidon super torpedo, Putin says

    Russia works on a nuclear-powered spaceship

    Do you have any clue what it takes to miniaturize nuclear reactor to the level you can put it in a torpedo?

    Not to say into a missile?

    Do you have any freaking clue what it takes to make a nuclear-powered missile fly using air instead of water as reactive agent? The density of water is 1030 kg/m3, and the density of air is 1.3 kg/m3 - almost one thousand times less!!!
    Do you have any freaking clue what it takes to make a nuclear powered engine, which allows you to fly at unlimited distance?!!!


    You are freaking Papuans, compared to us in terms of technology.

    It is like launching a Sputnik into a space in 1957.​

    So, let me say Hello from your self-proclaimed "gas station".

    And GOODBYE!

    We will really bury you, if you will not stop to behave like degenerates.

    Tags: None
  • #2
    Dude, Project Pluto successfully ground tested an engine in the 50's so it's a stretch to claim this is some kind of bleeding edge 21st century trailblazing technological wonder.

    Comment

    • #3
      Originally posted by Serb View Post
      With technologies npbpdy else has.

      (Suck it, bakward suckers)


      Russia tested new nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile

      Russia tests nuclear-powered Poseidon super torpedo, Putin says

      Russia works on a nuclear-powered spaceship

      Do you have any clue what it takes to miniaturize nuclear reactor to the level you can put it in a torpedo?

      Not to say into a missile?

      Do you have any freaking clue what it takes to make a nuclear-powered missile fly using air instead of water as reactive agent? The density of water is 1030 kg/m3, and the density of air is 1.3 kg/m3 - almost one thousand times less!!!
      Do you have any freaking clue what it takes to make a nuclear powered engine, which allows you to fly at unlimited distance?!!!


      You are freaking Papuans, compared to us in terms of technology.

      It is like launching a Sputnik into a space in 1957.​

      So, let me say Hello from your self-proclaimed "gas station".

      And GOODBYE!

      We will really bury you, if you will not stop to behave like degenerates.

      You know what else is hard to do? A nuclear-powered scooter.
      You know why nobody has made one? Not because it's hard, but because it's stupid.
      Indifference is Bliss
      • Likes 1

      Comment

      • #4
        Originally posted by Geronimo View Post
        Dude, Project Pluto successfully ground tested an engine in the 50's so it's a stretch to claim this is some kind of bleeding edge 21st century trailblazing technological wonder.
        And where it is now, dude?

        Perhaps where it belongs to with the rest of your other failed projects?

        Had you have the capability to create missile like Burevestnik it was long commissioned a long time ago.
        But the truth is that in 50's you have tested a REAL flying Chernobyl and abandoned it, while we have made a REAL THING. now​

        And fyi Soviets experimented with nuclear propulsion in 50's just like you, but also abandoned the idea back then.

        75 years after it became possible due to a new technological level. But, since you have even lost the technology of Saturn-5 (what a surprise for a country which told everyone that it was on the Moon), you have no freaking clue now how to make such device now.
        You can't even replicate your own missiles, not to mention to create something science-breaking.
        You are losers!
        And I can tell you why!
        Because you have placed you bet on buying brains from all around the World, instead of creating your own scientific and engineering schools. Your education system produces degenerates, because it is easier to manipulates with fools. The only good education and medicine is available only for a few rich people. You are a country of illetral fools. Every fifth American can't read and write, but at the same time thinks he is the exceptional being in the center of the World.
        And that is a sad fact. You are like a brainless teenager thug on steroids.​

        Comment

        • #5
          Originally posted by N35t0r View Post

          You know what else is hard to do? A nuclear-powered scooter.
          You know why nobody has made one? Not because it's hard, but because it's stupid.
          You can't destroy your enemy with a scooter. With a nuclear powered cruise missile with unlimited range you can. And there is nothing your enemy can do about that.

          Comment

          • #6
            You just have no freaking clue how this missile and torpedo change everything. Let me state the obvious for the dummies.

            USA has only ABM defenses at Alaska, to intercept Russian missiles that come through the North Pole.
            Plus, AEGIS on cruisers (SM-3 and SM-6 missile interceptors), which can be placed basically at any point of the World’s Ocean, including American shore.
            Plus, some of such missile interceptors can be placed inside the USA as AEGIS ashore and
            Plus you have THAAD.
            But that is all!
            That is your anti-ballistic missile defense, which protects you from the North (mostly) and from the East and West if enough ships with missile interceptors are deployed.

            The Russian hypersonic Avangard planning block for ICBMs made your ABM defense obsolete, because it is maneuvering both at altitude and course while traveling at Mach 25.
            But!
            At least against our ballistic missiles (though they are not ballistic anymore actually) you have some kind of counter measure. At least THEORETHICALLY!
            But against this cruise missile and nuclear torpedo, you have no even one chance against a million!
            Because you have built ABM defense, not an air defense! You considered yourself invincible, because nobody had the range to strike you with aircraft targets. As your dancing red head says: “we have a beautiful ocean between us”.
            The only air defense you have is a few Patriot batteries at Washington D.C.
            Now, when Russians have missiles with an unlimited range, and virtually undetectable after a launch, they can attack USA from ANY direction!
            ANY!
            And there is nothing you can do, if we go through Mexico or the Western coast!
            That means, USA have to build an air defense system (not anti-ballistic missile, but air defense system) all around its borders. And since the max radius of a single Patriot battery is 100km, that means you will have to put a single Patriot battery every 200km along all of your border just to have a THEORETICAL chance to protect your selves.
            The price of one Patriot battery is ONE BILLION DOLLARS.
            You can’t protect Ukraine with your Patriot, it shows 6% intercept ratio against our regular ballistic and cruise missiles and Ukraine is 16 times+ lesser than USA.
            And talking about Poseidon nuclear powered torpedoe - you have no even theoretical chance to protect yourselves from the nucleqar hell. THERE IS JUST NOTHING YOU CAN DO TO STOP IT!

            NOTHING!!!

            We can kill all of you with the first strike.

            But you still behave like a degenerates.​

            Comment

            • #7
              Perhaps it is time for you to stop being a teenage bully and grow-up a bit?

              Comment

              • #8
                For your own sake.

                Comment

                • #9
                  Russia: "We have NUKLEAR CRUZ MIZZLE you will RESPECT"

                  Ukraine: *Dumps ****ton of drones on Moscow*

                  No, I did not steal that from somebody on Something Awful.

                  Comment

                  • #10
                    Originally posted by Serb View Post
                    You just have no freaking clue how this missile and torpedo change everything. Let me state the obvious for the dummies.

                    USA has only ABM defenses at Alaska, to intercept Russian missiles that come through the North Pole.
                    Plus, AEGIS on cruisers (SM-3 and SM-6 missile interceptors), which can be placed basically at any point of the World’s Ocean, including American shore.
                    Plus, some of such missile interceptors can be placed inside the USA as AEGIS ashore and
                    Plus you have THAAD.
                    But that is all!
                    That is your anti-ballistic missile defense, which protects you from the North (mostly) and from the East and West if enough ships with missile interceptors are deployed.

                    The Russian hypersonic Avangard planning block for ICBMs made your ABM defense obsolete, because it is maneuvering both at altitude and course while traveling at Mach 25.
                    But!
                    At least against our ballistic missiles (though they are not ballistic anymore actually) you have some kind of counter measure. At least THEORETHICALLY!
                    But against this cruise missile and nuclear torpedo, you have no even one chance against a million!
                    Because you have built ABM defense, not an air defense! You considered yourself invincible, because nobody had the range to strike you with aircraft targets. As your dancing red head says: “we have a beautiful ocean between us”.
                    The only air defense you have is a few Patriot batteries at Washington D.C.
                    Now, when Russians have missiles with an unlimited range, and virtually undetectable after a launch, they can attack USA from ANY direction!
                    ANY!
                    And there is nothing you can do, if we go through Mexico or the Western coast!
                    That means, USA have to build an air defense system (not anti-ballistic missile, but air defense system) all around its borders. And since the max radius of a single Patriot battery is 100km, that means you will have to put a single Patriot battery every 200km along all of your border just to have a THEORETICAL chance to protect your selves.
                    The price of one Patriot battery is ONE BILLION DOLLARS.
                    You can’t protect Ukraine with your Patriot, it shows 6% intercept ratio against our regular ballistic and cruise missiles and Ukraine is 16 times+ lesser than USA.
                    And talking about Poseidon nuclear powered torpedoe - you have no even theoretical chance to protect yourselves from the nucleqar hell. THERE IS JUST NOTHING YOU CAN DO TO STOP IT!

                    NOTHING!!!

                    We can kill all of you with the first strike.

                    But you still behave like a degenerates.​
                    Russia is betting a lot on "undetectable". This thing isn't exactly stealthy.

                    Comment

                    • #11
                      One of the reasons we abandoned nuclear powered flying anything was that its impossible to adequately shield an operating reactor with anything light enough to get airborne. It sounds like you would be using air as the coolent, which means there is NO shielding on the tail end at all. Hot neutrons, gamma rays, spraying cobalt 60 and cesium 137 out your rear end, irradiating the countryside it went through -- which, if your not lying about the test would be YOUR countryside -- there is no way to hide THAT.

                      We haven't seen butkus.
                      No, I did not steal that from somebody on Something Awful.
                      • Likes 1

                      Comment

                      • #12
                        Originally posted by The Mad Monk View Post
                        Russia: "We have NUKLEAR CRUZ MIZZLE you will RESPECT"

                        Ukraine: *Dumps ****ton of drones on Moscow*

                        Just in what kind of reality you are living at?

                        It is amazing, really!

                        Comment

                        • #13
                          Originally posted by The Mad Monk View Post
                          One of the reasons we abandoned nuclear powered flying anything was that its impossible to adequately shield an operating reactor with anything light enough to get airborne. It sounds like you would be using air as the coolent, which means there is NO shielding on the tail end at all. Hot neutrons, gamma rays, spraying cobalt 60 and cesium 137 out your rear end, irradiating the countryside it went through -- which, if your not lying about the test would be YOUR countryside -- there is no way to hide THAT.

                          We haven't seen butkus.
                          That is because you are suckers who failed, and we have overcame all problems and made a working thing.

                          Comment

                          • #14
                            Originally posted by Geronimo View Post

                            Russia is betting a lot on "undetectable". This thing isn't exactly stealthy.
                            Sure, but from your sattelites you can detect only a moment of its launch, after that it can fly ANYWHERE, at ANY path. And the only way to detect it is with your ground or naval radar at 32 km range (at best, because of the Earth curve), but since it flight at 25-100 meters, the range of detections shorten drastically. And since it will attack from the direction you do not have any radars, - yes, it is undetectable. It can attack from EVERYWHERE! And to detect it you need to cover all your borders with radars and spend trillions for it.​

                            Comment

                            • #15
                              Your clown Reagan was bluffing with SDI to make us spend on the arms race. Now we check-mate you without any bluff. Because we are already on a new technological level, compared to you.

                              We really don't want and never wanted (unlike you) to kill you, don't force us to do so.

                              Your next check of Russian patience could be the last for you.​

                              Comment

                              Previous 1 2 3 4 5 template Next
                              Working...
                              X