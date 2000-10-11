Poets and women

I didn't want to write greek poets because just as the national anthem it isn't about greece but about freedom
now let's see what the our national poet has said: national is the truthfull.
that's the basis the country is founded on. the truth.
the truth,
as the holy scriptures also said, the truth shall set you free.
not what you percieve as your best cuynical interest. the truth
you always have to say the truth it is liberating
