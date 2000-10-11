Announcement

    One nazi less?

    Ark of Grace Ministry
    https://www.facebook.com/share/17TM5DrPYb/
    Something is happening!!!!
    Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
    "Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
    He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead

        Looks like his murderer was a Groyper gamer-type MAGA Mormon.
        Apparently Kirk wasn't vile enough for his tastes.
          Originally posted by SlowwHand View Post
          https://www.facebook.com/share/17TM5DrPYb/
          Most people in the UK never heard of Charlie Kirk before he was killed. UK has it's own **** going down. I think you may be in a social media bubble.
            September 15, 2025, 13:56
            September 15, 2025, 13:56
            Editing a comment
            The first I heard of him was when he was shot. (Other than him being buddies with tRump, and preaching MAGA on campus.)
          The killer prolly wasn't a member of any organized group where they'd together have agreed on methods

              You have to admit it's ironic a guy who wanted to bring back public executions was murdered in public
                ...and now he's a martyr.
                  How long until Trump declares the Democrats a terrorist organisation and declares game over?
                    Originally posted by Dauphin View Post
                    How long until Trump declares the Democrats a terrorist organisation and declares game over?
                    He already declared Antifa as one, so now all they have to do is claim that you're antifa and in you go.
                      Originally posted by -Jrabbit View Post
                      Looks like his murderer was a Groyper gamer-type MAGA Mormon.
                      Apparently Kirk wasn't vile enough for his tastes.
                      This has been shown to be false; while he was from a conservative family, he had moved markedly to the left of late. The bullet casings were inscribed with things like "hey, fascist, catch" and the anti-fascist anthem "O bella ciao." He was dating his transgender roommate. Mostly he seems to have been a fairly addled guy who spent too much time on the internet, as the other bullet casings had silly meme references on them.

                      It is deeply problematical that Jimmy Kimmel got axed for joking about this, under explicit pressure from the FCC--though I've read it speculated that, like Colbert's, his show was pretty much a money-loser for the network so the threat may have simply provided an ideal excuse for something they wanted to do anyway. All the same, no, that is not what the FCC is for.
                        September 19, 2025, 10:39
                        September 19, 2025, 10:39
                        Editing a comment
                        The free speech discussion should maybe be a fresh thread.

                        Re Kimmell and Colbert, being unprofitable is just the excuse - the plausible deniability of the obvious censorship in play.

                        Re Charlie Kirk, Team Trump is so desperate for the killer to be a lefty trans drug dealer that you can almost taste it. Also, and this applies to many topics discussed here, it's important to realize that the actions and statements of one individual are not generally indicative of anything regarding the social groups, religions, or political parties that person might be part of.

                        If you're following along in the Dictator's Playbook, we're on Chapter 6, The Media: Punishing and Silencing Opposing Views.
                      Originally posted by Elok View Post
                      The bullet casings were inscribed with things like "hey, fascist, catch" and the anti-fascist anthem "O bella ciao." He was dating his transgender roommate.
                      Doesn't prove anything, or really matter, but these (and the other inscriptions) are all groyper-friendly.

                      Fuentes was dating a femboy-furry, and was watching gay porn on one of his livestreams.

                      Helldivers II reference (the arrows too) a game where fascists play as fascists fighting what they call fascists while pretending not to be the fascists even though they really are the fascists.

                      "O Bella ciao" is on the groyper's war playlist.

                      The internet is a very weird place, and there are a lot more axis than just left/right, so the far left and right tend to melt into each other in regards to many specific issues.

                        A murdering son dating a Socialist Trans Furry.
                        I feel bad for the parents
