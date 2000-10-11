snip snip
One nazi less?
One nazi less?
Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
"Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead
Looks like his murderer was a Groyper gamer-type MAGA Mormon.
Apparently Kirk wasn't vile enough for his tastes.Apolyton's Grim Reaper 2008, 2010 & 2011
RIP lest we forget... SG (2) and LaFayette -- Civ2 Succession Games Brothers-in-Arms
One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.
#5.1Uncle Sparky commentedSeptember 15, 2025, 13:56Editing a commentThe first I heard of him was when he was shot. (Other than him being buddies with tRump, and preaching MAGA on campus.)
Cyberspace DJ
- 20 Sep 1999
- 1847
The killer prolly wasn't a member of any organized group where they'd together have agreed on methods
Deity
- 22 Mar 2000
- 15209
...and now he's a martyr.No, I did not steal that from somebody on Something Awful.
Originally posted by -Jrabbit View PostLooks like his murderer was a Groyper gamer-type MAGA Mormon.
Apparently Kirk wasn't vile enough for his tastes.
It is deeply problematical that Jimmy Kimmel got axed for joking about this, under explicit pressure from the FCC--though I've read it speculated that, like Colbert's, his show was pretty much a money-loser for the network so the threat may have simply provided an ideal excuse for something they wanted to do anyway. All the same, no, that is not what the FCC is for.
The free speech discussion should maybe be a fresh thread.
Re Kimmell and Colbert, being unprofitable is just the excuse - the plausible deniability of the obvious censorship in play.
Re Charlie Kirk, Team Trump is so desperate for the killer to be a lefty trans drug dealer that you can almost taste it. Also, and this applies to many topics discussed here, it's important to realize that the actions and statements of one individual are not generally indicative of anything regarding the social groups, religions, or political parties that person might be part of.
If you're following along in the Dictator's Playbook, we're on Chapter 6, The Media: Punishing and Silencing Opposing Views.
Originally posted by Elok View PostThe bullet casings were inscribed with things like "hey, fascist, catch" and the anti-fascist anthem "O bella ciao." He was dating his transgender roommate.
Fuentes was dating a femboy-furry, and was watching gay porn on one of his livestreams.
Helldivers II reference (the arrows too) a game where fascists play as fascists fighting what they call fascists while pretending not to be the fascists even though they really are the fascists.
"O Bella ciao" is on the groyper's war playlist.
The internet is a very weird place, and there are a lot more axis than just left/right, so the far left and right tend to melt into each other in regards to many specific issues.
A murdering son dating a Socialist Trans Furry.
A murdering son dating a Socialist Trans Furry.

I feel bad for the parents
"Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead
